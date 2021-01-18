Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & All the Stars to Appear on Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh in Nov. 2020.

It was announced today that Garth Brooks will perform on Inauguration Day. The country star joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing in ceremony on Wednesday.

“This is not a political statement,” Brooks, who identifies as a Republican, said during the virtual media call announcement. “This is a statement of unity.” He told reporters that that incoming First Lady Jill Biden asked him over the weekend to perform. (He also performed at President Obama’s inauguration in 2008.)

The 2021 presidential inauguration will take place at the U.S. Capitol at noon ET on Wednesday, Jan. 20. While it’s unclear on what song Brooks and Lopez will perform, Lady Gaga is set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MfgcG3j4Aa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 14, 2021

Later in the evening, a primetime special, titled “Celebrating America,” will spotlight American heroes and is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. ET. The program will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature speeches from Biden and Harris. Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are set to appear.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Sunday that Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt University senior and first woman to play and score in a Power Five college football game, will also make an appearance.

“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Fuller tweeted on Sunday. “This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman.”

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

In addition, the special will feature performances by Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake. Timberlake announced that he and Clemons will perform their recent collab, “Better Days,” for the celebration.

A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/aes5gXdEww — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 13, 2021

“Celebrating America” will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Coverage of the inauguration will begin at 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on every major network, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, PBS, Telemundo, Univision and MSNBC. Viewers can also catch the ceremony via the official White House Website, the Biden Inaugural Committee’s YouTube livestream and on Facebook, Twitter as well as Amazon Prime Video.