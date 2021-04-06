How Gigi Hadid’s Versace Runway Comeback on Instagram Was Worth $7 Million

Don’t count out Gigi Hadid. The supermodel may have put the runway on hold for a short while after announcing her pregnancy last May. However, Hadid made her return to the catwalk last month for the first time since giving birth for Versace’s fall’ 21 virtual show.

Her appearance generated major buzz. According to marketing platform Launchmetrics ‘s fall ’21 Fashion Week Insights report, Hadid’s three personal Instagram posts, which she posted promoting the Versace collection and show, brought in a total of $3.3 million worth of Media Impact Value.

“Opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best [comeback],” she wrote to her 65.1 million Instagram followers. “Mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year.”

Launchmetrics’ Media Impact Value insights offers a way to calculate how brand equity is being created and which strategies create the most ROI. In Hadid’s case, Versace’s return was amplified, given her large reach and overall influence.

Because of popularity, Hadid’s appearance in the fashion show garnered major media coverage outside of her own posts on Instagram, which in turn increased her overall impact, per Launchmetrics. As a a result, the model also was able to add an additional $3.8 million worth of Media Impact Value for a total of $7.1 million.

During the show, which was shown outside of Milan Fashion Week’s traditional schedule, Hadid walked alongside sister Bella Hadid to introduce some of the highest heels the season had seen, featuring a range of sky-high platforms.

Other notable models also were tapped for the show, including Mica Argañaraz and Rianne Van Rompaey, but when comparing mega-celebrities against more traditional models, Versace saw greater Media Impact Value through the bigger names. The Hadid sisters generated an average of 45% of Versace’s total MIV, for instance, whereas Argañaraz and Van Rompaey’s posts generated an average nearing 2%.