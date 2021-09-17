Beloved Footwear Executive George Malkemus Dies at 67 After Cancer Battle

Beloved footwear executive George Malkemus, who built Manolo Blahnik into a powerhouse brand in the U.S. and later partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker on her SJP label, has died after a long cancer battle. He was 67.

Representatives from Arethusa Farm announced Malkemus’ death on Friday on social media. (The executive owned the farm with his partner Tony Yurgaitis.)

“It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our beloved George Malkemus passed away yesterday evening at his home in New York City after a long battle with cancer,” Arethusa said in posts on Facebook and Instagram. “Our George was very private — preferring not to trouble anyone with his health concerns.”

For three decades, Malkemus and Blahnik were one of the most well-known duos in the luxury business.

Malkemus bought the North and South American rights to the designer’s name in 1982, after a brief meeting when the two spoke about their love for — and ownership of — Scottish Terriers. “Neither of us were greedy. We wanted to do this at our pace and to learn the ropes as we went along. That way, the mistakes we’d make would be small mistakes rather than large ones, and that’s the philosophy we’ve always kept,” he said in 2009, when he was inducted into the FN Hall of Fame.

Before he met Blahnik, the ever-charming Malkemus thought he wanted to be a doctor, but soon decided to pursue writing. So he left his home in San Antonio, Texas, and eventually landed a job as copy chief at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. George Malkemus (left) with Manolo Blahnik in 2005. CREDIT: Courtesy Image By day, he penned sparkling prose about shoes for the department store. At night, Malkemus hit nightlife haunts like Studio 54, where he befriended designers Perry Ellis and Calvin Klein — contacts that would prove invaluable years later.