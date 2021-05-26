Here Are the 27 Powerful Names Speaking at FN’s Can’t-Miss Virtual CEO Summit

FN's Summit, set for June 9 and 10, will go inside the post-pandemic playbook.

The countdown is on for the 2021 FN CEO Summit — “Leading the Revolution” — which will bring together some of the most powerful names in the shoe industry for a can’t-miss virtual event, set for June 9 and 10.

Register here!

“Showcasing the best minds in the business, the FN CEO Summit will offer a detailed look at how the industry’s smartest leaders and hottest brands are reshaping the footwear world,” said Michael Atmore, chief brand officer of Fairchild Media and editorial director of FN. “As we emerge from the radical disruption brought forth by the pandemic and assess an industry forever altered, the summit will offer a deep dive into the issues surrounding the road to recovery.”

John Legend, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

Atmore will lead three important conversations during the two days — with John Legend and Wolverine Worldwide chief Brendan Hoffman; power couple Dee and Tommy Hilfiger; and Foot Locker head Dick Johnson.

Other major highlights include Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande, who is making his FN CEO Summit debut, and Deckers chief Dave Powers, who is leading blockbuster growth at Ugg and Hoka One One, and revolutionizing corporate culture.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Footwear News/Sh

Pensole’s D’wayne Edwards will sit down with new Timberland president Susie Mulder and VF diversity head Lauren Guthrie for an engaging conversation about their innovative partnership aimed at bringing more diverse talent to VF’s powerhouse portfolio of brands.

Kedar Deshpande makes his FN summit debut

And Eric Wise will sit down for a candid discussion about Adidas’ diversity journey.

Another special panel, featuring execs from Brooks, New Balance and On, will examine the hot running market.

For the full list of must-see speakers, read on. Register here!

Day 1, June 9

Brendan Hoffman, President, Wolverine Worldwide, and John Legend, Artist & Philanthropist

Kedar Deshpande, CEO, Zappos.com

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Founder, Dee Ocleppo; and Tommy Hilfiger, Principal Designer, Tommy Hilfiger Global

Dave Powers, President & CEO, Deckers Brands

D’Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Academy; Lauren Guthrie, VP, Global Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action, VF Corp.; and Susie Mulder, Global Brand President, Timberland

Susie Mulder, Timberland’s new president, makes her summit debut.

Tacey Powers, EVP & GMM of Shoes, Nordstrom; and Matt Priest, President & CEO, Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA)

Kristina Blahnik, CEO, Manolo Blahnik

Scott Compton, Senior Analyst, Forrester Consulting; and Frank Keller, SVP, Consumer, In-store & Digital Commerce, PayPal

Noam Nishry, Lead, Account Management Team, Riskified

Day 2, June 10



Dick Johnson, Chairman & CEO, Foot Locker Inc.

Eric Wise, Global GM, Adidas Basketball, and Co-Executive Sponsor, Adidas United Against Racism

Eric Wise, VP and GM of basketball at Adidas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Britt Olsen, GM, North America, On; Jim Weber, CEO, Brooks Running; and Melissa Worth, SVP, North America, New Balance Athletics

Kenneth Cole, Chief Creative Officer & Founder, Kenneth Cole Productions; Shawn Osborne, President & CEO, Two Ten Footwear Foundation; and Dan Potterton, COO, FEI

Kenneth Cole, chairman and CEO of Kenneth Cole. CREDIT: Amanda Demme

Courtney Coleman, Program Director, Skypad, Sky I.T. Group; and Keith Duplain, Division President, Brand Portfolio, Caleres

Larry Schwartz, CEO; and Matt Schwartz, EVP, Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Stephen Hawthornthwaite, CEO & Co-founder, Rothy’s

Summit sponsors include presenting sponsor PayPal and event sponsors FDRA, Riskified, SkyPad, Sperry, Two Ten, K-Swiss and Aetrex.