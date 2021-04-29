×
John Legend, Dick Johnson, The Hilfigers + More Big Names Set for FN’s Virtual CEO Summit

By Katie Abel
FN Summit, June 2021
FN's Summit, set for June 9 and 10, will go inside the post-pandemic playbook.
CREDIT: Courtesy Image

As the post-pandemic playbook takes shape, FN’s virtual CEO summit will bring together the most innovative leaders in footwear and fashion on June 9 and 10 to discuss the bold ideas that will drive business for the back half of 2021 and beyond.

Industry forces will open up about navigating a critical paradigm shift — characterized by erratic consumer behavior and explosive digital growth. Agility is key for every executive as they chart future strategies, while also addressing new complexities around diversity, sustainability, corporate culture and the future of the office.

“Showcasing the best minds in the business, the FN CEO Summit will offer a detailed look at how the industry’s smartest leaders and hottest brands are reshaping the footwear world,” said Michael Atmore, chief brand officer of Fairchild Media and editorial director of FN. “As we emerge from the radical disruption brought forth by the pandemic and assess an industry forever altered, the summit will offer a deep dive into the issues surrounding the road to recovery.”

Dick Johnson, Foot Locker
Dick Johnson
CREDIT: Joshua Scott Photo

Two executives leading the pack are Foot Locker chairman and CEO Dick Johnson and Deckers Brands’ president and CEO Dave Powers, who will each take the virtual stage to discuss how they’re driving new opportunity.

Zappos.com CEO Kedar Deshpande, who makes his FN Summit debut, will discuss the future of retail as digital dominates and the landscape becomes more competitive.

Kedar Deshpande Zappos CEO
Kedar Deshpande

Joelle Grunberg, global brand president of Sperry, will sit down with brand partner John Legend to discuss the power of collaboration. Legend has been a global brand ambassador for Sperry since last year and is featured in its marketing campaigns and social media content. And now the pair is collaborating on a special collection.

John Legend
John Legend, shot exclusively for FN.
CREDIT: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

Speaking of great partners, husband-wife duo Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger are at the center of the fashion conversation. The design legend, principal designer at Tommy Hilfiger, continues to innovative and evolve the his namesake brand, while his wife is quickly growing namesake made-in-Italy label and embarking on major international expansion.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee OcleppoFN Women in Power, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Footwear News/Sh

Another critical topic that every speaker will tackle is diversity — and the steps companies must take to enact meaningful change inside their companies and within their communities in the years ahead.

eric wise adidas
Eric Wise, VP and GM of basketball at Adidas.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Summit sponsors include presenting sponsor PayPal and event sponsors FDRA, Riskified, SkyPad, Sperry and Two Ten.

More speakers will be announced in the coming days.

Register for our can’t-miss event here.

Deckers Dave Powers
Deckers’ chief Dave Powers
CREDIT: Courtesy Image
Joelle Grunberg
Joelle Grunberg is the global president of Sperry.
CREDIT: Sperry
