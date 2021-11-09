Drake, Kim Kardashian & More Release Statements Following Travis Scott’s Festival Tragedy

Drake is the latest to make a statement regarding the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The rapper made a surprise appearance onstage with Scott in Houston on Friday. The concert left eight people dead and dozens injured after a crowd surge.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” Drake wrote on Instagram late Monday night. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

According to the Houston fire department, approximately 50,000 people attended the concert Friday, which was part of a two-day festival. Twenty-three people were taken to nearby hospitals, with 11 of those patients in cardiac arrest, while over 300 people were treated at a “field hospital” on site.

Since then lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, Scoremore, as well as Drake, over the incident.

While Scott’s brand partners, Epic Games, Nike and Dior have yet to make a statement regarding the tragedy, Epic has removed the Travis Scott “Out West” dance emote from Fortnite following the deadly concert.

Scott, meanwhile, took to social media on Saturday following the events, writing: “I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” The rapper also posted a video statement on Instagram on Saturday.

Festival organizer Scoremore announced on Monday that it would be issuing full refunds to all those who purchased tickets for Astroworld. Scott is also offering to pay for victims’ funeral expenses and has partnered with BetterHelp, an online therapy service, to provide free mental health services for attendees.

Scott’s partner Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance at the festival with daughter Stormi, released a statement via Instagram Stories on Saturday. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events,” she wrote.

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian also broke her silence on the matter on Instagram Stories on Monday. She posted, “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”