Beyoncé & Peloton Donate Bikes to HBCUs, Plus, They Team Up Again For Expanded Workout Sessions

The Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series will offer 72 hours of powerful content, 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London.

Peloton and Beyoncé have teamed up again to produce exclusive content for exercise sessions in their newest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series. Launching tomorrow, Peloton will debut its most extensive Artist Series to date, featuring 72 hours of content.

Over a three-day period, 17 classes will be streamed globally from Peloton Studios in New York and London with Beyoncé tracks as background and motivation.

In addition to the live programming, daily on-demand classes will allow members to curate a well-rounded Peloton x Beyoncé experience at their own pace and convenience across nine modalities including Cycling, Tread, Tread Bootcamp and off-equipment offerings such as Strength, Barre, Stretching, and an Outdoor Run and Walk. This will include classes in three languages: English, German and Spanish, which is a first for the fitness platform.

Beyoncé and Peloton will also expand their social impact through this partnership by providing the fitness facilities of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with Peloton Bikes this fall.

Partner schools include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.

Peloton and Beyoncé first teamed up on a series of classes and the HBCU initiative last fall, commemorating Homecoming season, which is an annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Thousands of students redeemed gifted Peloton digital memberships at the onset of the partnership, and the company will continue to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships across the internship, undergraduate and graduate levels while also shining a light on HBCU students.

