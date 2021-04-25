Fashion Industry Mourns the Loss of Designer Alber Elbaz

On Saturday, designer Alber Elbaz, best known for his spectacular rejuvenation of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, died at age 59 from COVID-19.

His death was confirmed by Compagnie Financière Richemont, his joint venture partner in AZ Factory, his latest fashion venture.

“I have lost not only a colleague but a beloved friend,” Richemont founder and chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement. “Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity.”

Elbaz’s impact on the fashion industry spanned decades, having helmed Guy Laroche in Paris in 1996, which then led to designing the women’s Rive Gauche ready-to-wear collections for YSL.

Since the news broke, designers, such as Stella McCartney and Michael Kors, paid tribute to Elbaz.

“He was a light like no other in the world. In fashion, his immense talent shone so bright that it tore up the conventions and wrapped a million souls in happiness when they wore his creations. I will miss you sir very, very much,” McCartney posted on Instagram.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli referred to Elbaz as one of fashion’s “biggest treasures.”

“I’ve lost a true, honest, special friend. When I moved my first step as a creative director he welcomed me as no other did. He was able to infuse his soul into his work by creating an aesthetic that spoke so loudly of his colourful, sparkling, and intense joy de vivre,” Picciolo said. “I will miss him, but I will find relief by admiring the legacy of his work that will remember to all of us how huge his talent was and how his vision of beauty, his human approach to fashion will always remain peerless.”

Kors wrote, “So saddened by the loss of a rare human being—brilliantly talented, funny, charming, compassionate and a true original.”

