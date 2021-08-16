Nordstrom Will Provide 25,000 Pairs of New Nike Sneakers to Children in Need

Nordstrom continues its tradition of providing kids in need with sneakers through its 11th annual campaign, kicking off today through Sept. 19, with non-profit Shoes That Fit.

The retailer, alongside Nike as its exclusive shoe partner, will provide 25,000 pairs of brand new Nike sneakers as the beginning of the school year gets underway — with many children returning to in-school learning after a year of virtual classrooms. At the conclusion of the campaign, shoes will reach children across the country in local communities where Nordstrom operates.

“Each fall, our customers and employees look forward to the chance to help students across the country start school on the right foot with a pair of new sneakers,” said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer at Nordstrom, in a statement. “With many students returning to school for the first time since 2020, we are grateful to play a small part in setting them up for success as they reenter classrooms.”

The shoes will be donated to elementary schools with a high percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs, Nordstrom said. The retailer’s employees will also participate in the efforts by hosting delivery activations in Chicago, New York and Seattle. The events include a field day for the kids in addition to the gifting of the new Nikes and a gift bag including the brand’s socks.

“We are excited about the opportunity to offer kids these high-quality sneakers to start the school year feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn,” said Tacey Powers, Nordstrom executive vice president, general merchandise manager, shoes.

Nordstrom has donated more than 240,000 pairs of sneakers to kids in need for the past 11 years.

Customers can also help meet the footwear needs of children through Sept. 19 by visiting Nordstrom stores or on Nordstrom.com and Nordstromrack.com to purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit gift card; add a donation at checkout at Nordstrom.com; or make a tax-deductible donation at Shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom.