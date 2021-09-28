Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Donate $1M to Help Fight Racism as Part of Black Community Commitment

Jordan Brand has continued its Black Community Commitment by making another sizable financial investment, this time giving $1 million in grants to 18 change-focused grassroots organizations.

“Action over words is the foundation of our Black Community Commitment,” Michael Jordan said in a statement. “These 18 organizations put action over words every day to make their communities a better place. Each of these groups has demonstrated the courage to make a difference at the local level and I could not be more proud to support the work they are doing.”

Jordan Brand said in a statement that a nonprofit must have a total operating budget of less than $3 million to qualify for a Jordan Brand Community Grant, as well as a track record of success in demonstrating a path to sustainable change.

Related Leaked Images of the Air Jordan 6 'UNC' Have Surfaced Jordan Brand Just Released the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Arctic Orange' Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 'Orange Blaze' Next Week

The 2021 Jordan Brand Black Community Commitment recipients include four organizations in New York to receive grants (Hollaback, The Billie Holiday Theatre, Youth Design Center and Good Call), three in California (Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Alliance for Higher Education in Prison and The Alliance for Community Development), two in Georgia (Middle Georgia Access to Justice Council and Our Village United) and two in Pennsylvania (Love Now Media and 1Hood Media).

The other seven are spread throughout the country: Re-Center Race & Equity in Education in Connecticut, Community Foundation of Greater Flint in Michigan, Courageous Conversation Global Foundation in Nevada, 1619 Freedom School in Iowa, Mortar Cincinnati in Ohio, Revolution Workshop in Illinois and City Startup Labs in North Carolina.

“We received hundreds of applications for Community Grants, and every single one of them was a reminder of the unique impact and powerful personal connections local community efforts can make happen. Making a decision on the first cycle of 18 organizations selected was certainly not easy,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. “We are thrilled to not only stand behind them, but based on the volume of applications received, we look forward to continuing to offer this program each year in support of local grassroots efforts that create real, meaningful change for people and communities.”

In June 2020, the NBA icon and his namesake brand announced a plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that promote racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. A month later, they announced the first three partners to receive donations: the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc.; Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement; and Black Voters Matter.

The most recent grants were awarded in May. One recipient was The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which will receive $3 million over three years. The other two are Morehouse College and the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, which will receive $1 million each over two years.