How Lululemon Is Taking a Big Step to Advance Mental Health

Lululemon is launching a new center to support its programs for physical and mental wellness.

The athleisure company on Friday launched the “Centre for Social Impact,” which will help the company consolidate its various wellness programs and create new tools for advocacy, philanthropy, and research.

The initiative aims to help Lululemon meet its social and wellbeing commitments outlined in its Impact Agenda. Overall, Lululemon committed to investing at least $75 million to advance wellness for more than 10 million people across the world by 2025.

“At Lululemon, we believe everyone has the right to be well and we know the path to wellbeing is possible when tools, support, and resources are accessible to all,” said Esther Speck, Lululemon’s vice president of global sustainability and social impact. “Through Lululemon’s Centre for Social Impact, we will leverage our expertise, resources, and communities to advocate for the wellbeing of those most impacted by systemic inequity around the world.”

Related Kate Middleton Is the Master of Styling Sporty Looks With This Lululemon Jacket, Trousers and Sneakers Lululemon Shares Are Soaring After a Blowout Second Quarter Here's What to Expect When Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings This Week

As part of the launch ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Lululemon is investing $5 million for existing and new partners in the company’s Here to Be grant program, which supports over 750 non-profit organizations with grants totaling $25 million for mindfulness and wellness. The investment will also go towards organizations such as adolescent female empowerment program The Girls Opportunity Alliance, suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“Looking to the future, Lululemon’s support will help ensure that we are able to lead a series of community-level, multi-disciplinary projects that will provide an elevated response for mental health issues facing our communities,” said Katrina Gay, NAMI’s chief development officer.

Lululemon has a history of philanthropy when it comes to the area of mental health, such as its annual global wellbeing report. In addition to its Here to Be grant program, the company’s Peace on Purpose collaboration with the United Nations Foundation has helped UN workers find the right tools for mindfulness and self-care. Lululemon also offers mental health first aid training for employees.

Lululemon’s North American sales rose 63% year over year in Q2, with international sales up 49%. The company said it is on track to hit 2023 revenue targets two years ahead of projections, by the end of 2021.