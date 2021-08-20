These Brands and Retailers Are Donating to Relief Efforts in Haiti

In the wake of the another deadly earthquake in Haiti, some retailers are stepping up to lend a hand to those in need.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 1,400 people and injured more than 10,000 over last weekend, reports said. The threat of heavy rains and mudslides from tropical storm Grace have thwarted some rescue efforts in the region.

From donation matching campaigns to providing supplies, here are the brands and retailers supporting Haiti.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole launched a donation-matching campaign, where a percentage of net sales at kennethcole.com will support the St. Luke Foundation, a medical institution helping those impacted. The brand is also asking people for a $10 donation for health care, education, economic development, and community outreach in Haiti.

Kenneth Cole has been a longtime supporter of programs in Haiti meant to help with education, job creation, and the economy.

Skechers

Skechers donated $1 million to three organizations supporting relief efforts in Haiti — CORE, Hope For Haiti and World Central Kitchen.

To raise more money, the footwear brand also launched the Million Dollar Challenge for Haiti through the Skechers Foundation and the newly created Skechers Haiti Relief Fund. Contributors thus far include company employees, ambassadors, such as Howie Long, Meb Keflezighi, Brooke Burke and Jon Gruden, and licensees, including United Legwear and Apparel Company, Fossil Group, ONSKINERY GmbH and Floriey Industries.

“As soon as we heard about the devastation on Saturday, it was clear that Skechers needed to step up and help the people of Haiti,” president of Skechers Michael Greenberg said in statement.

Amazon

Amazon has sent more than 35,000 emergency items such as shelters, water containers, cleanup supplies, and medical equipment to relief efforts.

Amazon’s disaster relief and response team will continue to assess needs and provide supplies as needed.

Amazon is also coordinating donations with its humanitarian community partners such as Americares, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) Response, Global Empowerment Mission (a Good360 partner), World Central Kitchen, and World Hope International.