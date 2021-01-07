Charity Works: New Balance to Award COVID-19 Relief Grants to Charities in Massachusetts and Maine

A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes.

Jan. 7, 2021: The New Balance Foundation revealed it will offer more COVID-19 pandemic relief grants, which will total $375,000 and be awarded to charities in Massachusetts and Maine. The organizations receiving grants include West End House Boys and Girls Club, Lawrence Boys and Girls Club, Merrimack Valley YMCA, Dorchester Boys and Girls Club, SquashBusters, Good Shepherd Food Bank and Maine School District 54. According to New Balance, these grants will be given to these organizations to “address the increasing inequities related to COVID-19 across education, technology access and food security in communities dealing with hybrid or fully remote teaching models.”

Big Initiatives in December 2020

Dec. 21, 2020: Foot wellness company FitMyFoot has partnered with the non-profit One Eighty Foundation, to support essential workers this holiday season with free custom insoles. For every pair of FitMyFoot insoles sold during the month of December, another pair will be gifted by One Eighty Foundation to an essential worker in the U.S. The first recipients will be from UW Medicine, the Anaheim Firefighters Association and the Community Cancer Fund; workers can order and be fitted for their custom pair through any smartphone.

Dec. 2, 2020: Schutz has teamed up with charitable organization Soles4Souls to encourage customers to give back this holiday season. Through the Donate & Get Campaign, the first 500 customers to visit Schutz’s website and register for Donate & Get will be prompted to upload a photo of a pair of shoes — from any label — that they commit to donating, and in return will receive a free pair of new Schutz shoes. The 500 pairs will be donated to Soles4Souls to supply footwear to individuals in need.