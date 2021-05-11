Crocs Is Once Again Offering Free Shoes to Health Care Workers: Here’s How It Works 

Crocs is once again honoring health care workers.

The footwear brand revealed that starting Monday through May 14, Crocs will be donating 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to medical professionals, who have worked tirelessly amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To receive a pair, health care workers can request the free shoes through the Crocs website. The brand allows qualified individuals to choose their preferred colors and styles.

This year’s event is only a continuation of Crocs’ philanthropic efforts. In 2020, the brand donated over 860,000 free pairs to frontline workers.

To help in the giveaway, Crocs leaned on their brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra, who joined forces with the company to hand out 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Together, Crocs and Chopra donated another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India — Chopra’s home country.

In addition to the brand’s giveback efforts, the past year for Crocs has been a successful one. As shoppers leaned on more cozy attire while isolating and working remotely due to the global health crisis, Crocs became a must-have wardrobe essential.

Although Crocs, like many companies, was forced to temporarily close its stores, it was the only footwear label to show sales growth in March of last year, out of the top 30 tracked by market research firm The NPD Group Inc. And the momentum continued into the fall, as searches for the clogs jumped 41% in Q3, according to fashion search engine Lyst, and revenues rose 15.7% in the same quarter.

“What 2020 has shown us is that Crocs brand is more relevant to consumers now than ever,” said Michelle Poole, who was promoted to president in September. “This has not only allowed us to remain top-of-mind during one of the most challenging periods in recent memory, but has given us an opportunity to showcase how our products can provide moments of relief and joy at a time when consumers are seeking that.”