VF Corp. Outlines Lofty Gender Parity and BIPOC Representation Goals to Hit by 2030

VF Corp. outlined several lofty goals to hit by 2030, as well pillars to evolve its standards of inclusivity, in its third-annual Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action Annual Profile released today.

In the report, which covers the company’s fiscal year 2021, VF — the parent company to Timberland, The North Face, Vans and several others — said it intends to achieve gender parity at the director level and above globally by 2030, and hit 25% BIPOC representation in the U.S. at the director level and above.

VF revealed in the profile that it experienced growth against both of those goals during fiscal 2021, with 41% of its director and above roles filled by those who identify as women, and 16% of the director and above roles filled by BIPOC associates. Also according to VF, at the end of fiscal year 2021, women represented 55% of VF’s workforce globally, which is the same percentage of BIPOC associates at all levels.

What’s more, VF said one-third of its board of directors identified as women and 17% identified as BIPOC.

“Our IDEA annual profile celebrates and highlights the many ways our associates and leaders have mobilized to support our associates, our consumers, our industry and the communities we serve around the world,” VF Corp. VP of global inclusion, diversity, equity and action Lauren Guthrie said in a statement. “The efforts and achievements outlined in the report are rooted in building and maintaining a workplace that celebrates diversity and prioritizes allyship, advocacy and authentic belonging while driving focused actions to advance equity and social justice. The profile also points the way to the work still ahead of us, including how we’re progressing in diverse representation and where we plan to invest going forward. As we embrace our corporate responsibility to actively promote the betterment of people and planet, VF is committed to addressing the many ways inequities affect all of us.”

In the report, VF Corp. also detailed three pillars “to evolve the standards of an inclusive environment among brands and employees” under the headers Employees and Culture, Brands and Consumers, and Society and Movements.

Under its Employees and Culture pillar, VF said it has created several learning tools, such as an Inclusive Hiring Guidebook, “to minimize the impact of bias in the company’s recruiting processes.” It also launched “learning journey” designed “to connect employees with the principles of IDEA,” and said it is prioritizing listening sessions and wellbeing initiatives to ensure employees are supported and embraced in the workplace.

VF said under its Brands and Consumers pillar that its brands will engage consumers in direct dialogue around diversity, equity and inclusion while amplifying values that transcend demographics. The company cited recent examples of this, including Timberland’s focus on fighting systemic racism through design education and entrepreneurship programs, and The North Face’s #stophateforprofit initiative and The Explore Fund relaunch “to embed equity as a key component of the brand’s philanthropy and community engagement strategies.”

Lastly, under its Society and Movements pillar, VF said it will continue to be committed to support programs and organizations that promote gender, ability, ethnicity, lifestyle and economic inclusivity through partnerships and the charitable work via the VF Foundation.