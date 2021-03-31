Apply Now for Unilever Prestige Grant Initiative

A new grant initiative from WWD and Unilever Prestige, Project Connect, is now open to receive applications from the next generation of entrepreneurs whose products and services provide industry advancements on the connection between technology and the human touch.

Click Here to Apply for the Project Connect- Bridging the Digital Divide” Grant.

Project Connect offers a chance to receive grant funding and access to a robust package of resources that include: mentorship, opportunities to help scale your business and exposure of your brand to new industries and audiences.

Applications must be submitted by April 30, 2021 and will be reviewed by a full panel of industry experts including Amanda Smith, President of Fairchild Media Group and Vasiliki Petrou, Executive Vice President of Unilever Prestige.

Applicants should have:

A scalable business model that serves to humanize technology for the future

Innovative products & services that demonstrate a connection between human touch and virtual communication

Social Impact at the core of the business with efforts that promote an inclusive platform and shifting marketplace values

A future-focused mindset and clear vision to advance the industry

To learn more about “Project Connect- Bridging the Digital Divide” Click Here. All interested in applying are encouraged to Apply Here.