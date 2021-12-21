‘Sex and the City’ Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Stand With Chris Noth’s Accusers

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the actresses wrote in a joint statement released on social media Monday night. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The three actresses starred alongside Noth in the hit HBO series from 1998 through 2004, and again this year for the show’s revival in the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…”

The reboot premiered on Dec. 9 with Noth reprising his role as infamous Mr. Big. Then, on Dec. 16, two women came forward with sexual assault allegations, including rape, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the article, two women allege two incidents of misconduct they say took place more than a decade apart. They both came forward due to being triggered by the revival of “Sex and the City.”

The next day, actress Zoe Lister-Jones recalled her own experience on the “Law & Order” set with Noth that involved misconduct.

Since then, a third woman has come forward via The Daily Beast alleging that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010.

As a result, Noth has been axed from CBS’ “The Equalizer” series. He also was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, which had signed him in October.

In addition, Peloton, which featured Noth in a viral ad following the premiere of “And Just Like That,” (where Big dies of a heart attack after taking a Peloton cycling class) scrubbed the spot from all its accounts following the scandal.

Peloton said in statement: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Noth has since denied the first two womens’ claims, saying they are “categorically false” in statement to THR. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

He also denied the third women’s claims, with his publicist telling The Daily Beast: Noth “denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is.”