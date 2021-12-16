Peloton Removes Viral ‘Mr. Big’ Ad After Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

It’s been more than a decade since Chris Noth reprised his role as infamous Mr. Big in HBO’s “Sex and the City” franchise, until last week when the series reboot “And Just Like That” premiered.

In the episode, Noth’s character unexpectedly dies, causing a stir on social media and even prompted a now viral ad by Peloton. However, just days later, that ad has been wiped off all Peloton’s social media accounts after allegations of sexual misconduct against Noth appeared in the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

According to the article, two women allege two incidents of misconduct they say took place more than a decade apart. They both came forward due to being triggered by the revival of “Sex and the City.”

Peloton said in statement: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

In the premiere episode of the HBO Max series “And Just Like That,” Big dies of a heart attack after taking a Peloton cycling class. After the episode aired, Peloton’s stock tumbled. As a response, the fitness company turned out a parody ad just 48 hours after the reaction to the show in partnership with with actor Ryan Reynolds’ marketing firm Maximum Effort. (Reynolds also has a voice-over in the spot.) In the commercial, Mr. Big, wakes up and says, “I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life is too short not to.”

Reynolds has also removed his announcement about the collaboration from his accounts.

Noth has since denied the womens’ claims, saying they are “categorically false” in statement to THR. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”