Amid Worker Shortage, Lululemon Raises Minimum Base Pay for Hourly Staff

Most Lululemon employees in North America will see a raise in their minimum base pay, effective Sept. 27, 2021. The activewear brand is bumping up the minimum pay for employees in its stores and Guest Education Centre (GEC) to $15 or $17 per hour, depending on the role and market.

The wage announcement comes amid a general worker shortage across the U.S. due to the pandemic. Lululemon now joins the ranks of Under Armour, Tapestry and other companies that have announced wage increases to attract new talent. Lululemon said it is gearing up to hire more than 8,000 part-time and lead employees for roles across North American stores and in its GEC in preparation for the holiday season.

“At Lululemon, continuing to support and invest in our people is our top priority,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president of the Americas and global guest innovation. “Our store and GEC teams are the heart of our business and are vital in helping to shape our innovative guest experience. We are thrilled to reach this important milestone, and we remain committed to attracting and building passionate teams as Lululemon continues to scale and grow.”

Lululemon employees are still eligible for the company’s team-based bonus program, which allows employees to earn up to an additional $3 an hour on average, and up to $6 an hour, for achieving certain goals and results in stores.

Lululemon currently offers eligible employees mental health and health benefits, paid parental leave, parenthood support groups, employee resource groups and paid time off. The company recently launched its IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action) internship, a 12-week program that helps candidates develop skills and experiences across the company.

“We remain committed to investing in our people and will continue to update our holistic benefit offerings across the business on an ongoing basis,” said Lululemon’s SVP of people and culture Susan Gelinas. “These base pay increases remain consistent with our top quartile rewards philosophy and align with our values to support and elevate our people.”