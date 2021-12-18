COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions.

Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.

Entertainment

• The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is canceling the rest of its Christmas Spectacular performances due to “increasing challenges from the pandemic.” But the Rockettes plan on stepping back on stage in 2022.

• Broadway: One of the Big Apple’s major tourist attractions has also canceled some of its recent performances after going on hiatus last year. Shows from beloved musical acts like “Hamilton,” “The Tina Turner Musical,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” have all had shows canceled over the last week. The Michael Jackson musical “MJ” has canceled all performances through Dec. 26. and previews will resume on Dec. 27.

Sports

• NFL: The National Football League has postponed three 15-week games. The NFL, which houses 32 nationally recognized teams, announced yesterday that Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns is rescheduled for Monday, and that Sunday’s meetings between the Washington Football Team at the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams have been postponed to Tuesday. An official statement from the league reads, “We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league.”

• NHL: The National Hockey League has a roster of 31 teams nationally recognized teams. The game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at Montreal on Saturday was postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bruins have six players in NHL COVID-19 protocol due to becoming infected with COVID. The league has a set of protocols to help limit exposure to the virus while making sure that everyone remains safe. The game has not yet been rescheduled. Also, on Friday, the NHL announced that all games for the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames will be postponed through at least Dec. 23.

• NBA: The National Basketball Association, comprised to 30 teams, postponed two Chicago Bulls games for a future date due to a COVID outbreak among players. The Bulls were set to play the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 16. A new date hasn’t been released yet.

• NCAA: The National Collegiate Athletic Association has postponed more than 12 games over the last few days. Some of the matches have been rescheduled, and others are still waiting on confirmation. The NCAA has 68 teams nationally recognized.