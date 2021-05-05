Ruby Has Acquires Boss Logistics as E-Commerce Fulfillment Needs Reach New Heights

The acceleration of e-commerce has prompted a secondary boom in the fulfillment market, as retailers look to third parties to help with their shipping. Today leading e-commerce fulfillment provider Ruby Has announced its second acquisition of the last twelve months, in order to expand the company’s position in the market.

Ruby Has acquired Boss Logistics, a Kentucky-based fulfillment company, in a move that builds on Ruby Has’ recent expansion in the area. This past year has seen significant efforts from Ruby Has to grow its physical presence: in addition to a separate new facility in Kentucky, the company has also doubled its facilities in Las Vegas and Toronto. The company also counts distribution centers in New York, New Jersey and California.

“As we continue on our path of rapid organic growth, acquisitions are a key part of our expansion strategy to deliver additional value, capacity and quality to e-commerce fulfillment,” said Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO of Ruby Has. “This acquisition adds to our ongoing rapid growth and also brings us the specialized capabilities of Boss Logistics in Kentucky.”

This expansion comes as the larger e-commerce market is growing and therefore shipment needs are greater in the retail community. Many businesses are unable to handle all of their fulfillment in-house, in addition to all of their retail operations – particularly if they were not originally set-up to support online purchasing. Increased customer expectations over the delivery experience have also encouraged many retailers to seek third-party support, in order to keep shoppers happy.

3PL providers have become an appealing option for retailers who want to optimize their delivery experience without taking on the operational burden of fulfillment themselves. It also enables smaller brands to take advantage of a more comprehensive distribution network.

Through this acquisition, Ruby Has will expand its network of distribution centers and therefore make it easier to offer fast delivery times; the more locations a provider operates, the greater the likelihood that a center will be near the end-customer.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Ruby Has family,” said Jeffrey Sgro of Boss Logistics, “Adding our capabilities to those of Ruby Has allows us to take the original vision for our company to new heights.”