Nike Continues to Build on Digital Momentum With Data Platform Acquisition

Nike Inc. continues to fuel its digital momentum with the acquisition of data integration platform Datalogue.

The sportswear giant announced today that it snapped up the New York-based startup, which was founded in 2016 and uses proprietary machine-learning technology that automates data preparation and integration. With the new technology, Nike said it will be able to integrate data from all sources — including its app ecosystem, supply chain and enterprise data — in a quick and easily accessible platform.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Swoosh shared that Datalogue was its latest acquisition to support its consumer-led digital transformation plan.

Back in 2017, it unveiled the Consumer Direct Offense — a strategy it said would amp up its connectivity to consumers via more direct selling as well as digital innovation. This year, it revealed the next phase of that plan, Consumer Direct Acceleration, which is focused on increased investments in e-commerce and technology, as well as a more simplified “consumer construct” of men’s, women’s and kids’ businesses.

“Our CDA strategy focuses on accelerating how we connect with consumers to better serve them personally at scale,” president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. “The acquisition of Datalogue builds on our digital momentum by enhancing our ability to transform raw data into actionable insights in real time and across the enterprise.”

According to Nike, Datalogue’s team will be integrated into its Global Technology organization.

“We’re excited to be joining Nike and adding our passion and expertise to accelerate the digital-first advantage the company has built,” added Datalogue CEO Tim Delisle.

Over the past year, Nike’s stock has risen more than 40%. In mid-December, it reported better-than-expected earnings and announced that it had logged three consecutive quarters of roughly 80% digital growth. During Q2 2021, its online sales surged 84%, or 80% on a currency-neutral basis. It recorded triple-digit improvements in North America and solid double-digit increases in the Europe-Middle East-Africa region, Greater China, as well as Asia Pacific and Latin America countries.

“As we’ve said, this growth won’t always be so uniform, but we are growing the pie and taking share from competition,” Donahoe said in a conference call. “This is the sharp point of our strategy. The consumer shift to digital is permanent, and our digital penetration will only increase in years to come.”