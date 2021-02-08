Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2021, According to You

For most Americans, Super Bowl Sunday is not only entertaining because of the game, but also because of the hilarious commercials — and this year was no different.

With each break, viewers reviewed the ads, sharing their honest and unfiltered opinions on Twitter. With tons of commercials to sift through, social media users have been most struck by Indeed’s ad. The employment website aired an inspiring commercial during the show, which featured a cover of Andra Day’s hit song “Rise Up” by TikTok star Christian Shelton. The clip highlighted how difficult the past year has been for Americans to remain employed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company also shared job leads in support of the ad on Twitter. “Indeed commercial, loved it. It was real and most importantly relatable,” one Twitter user wrote.

Aside from being moved, viewers found humor in Uber Eats’ “Wayne’s World” commercial featuring Cardi B. “Wayne’s World commercial with Cardi B was pretty cute,” said one viewer.

However, not every commercial was met with rave reviews. Keep reading below to learn what commercials Twitter users dubbed as the “worst.”

Oatly

Oat milk brand, Oatly, released an ad that features the company’s CEO, Toni Petersson singing alone in a field about milk. Viewers expressed confusion over the commercial with some saying they’ll “never” buy the brand’s milk.

That commercial was so bad that I’ll never buy Oatly milk ever. — Joseph P. Huber (@JosephPHuber) February 8, 2021

That Oat milk commercial is the worst super bowl commercial I’ve ever seen — Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) February 8, 2021

Go figure the worst commercial from the Super Bowl would be an oat milk commercial. — Andrea (@Amarf12) February 8, 2021

What is this Oatly commercial?! — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) February 8, 2021

Oatly commercial is easily the worst of the night. #SuperBowl — Jason Enrique (@JasonEnrique_) February 8, 2021

Did that oat milk guy actually think he was a good singer? — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 8, 2021

Cheetos

Mila and Ashton? Shaggy?? Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix???? ya gotta watch to see what's going down! 🔥 #ItWasntMe #SBLV pic.twitter.com/oDjDDwp0kS — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) February 8, 2021

Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher teamed up for a Cheetos ad, which follows Kutcher as he tries to figure out who keeps eating the cheesy snacks. When he catches Kunis with her hand in a bag, she denies it after singer Shaggy tells her to quote his famous song “It Wasn’t Me.” From that point, Kutcher sings the lyrics of the song as he repeatedly finds Kunis in the act. She of course says: “It wasn’t me,” each time. While the commercial proved to be cute to some, others couldn’t get over Kutcher’s “singing.”

The Cheetos commercial is so far the worst commercial I have seen at the Super Bowl this year. Ashton singing, just no. #SuperBowlCommercials #SuperBowl — Ron (@RonsClone) February 8, 2021

The worst thing about this Super Bowl is the Mika Kunis and Ashton Kutcher commercial — Kay Clarkson (@buffaloshuffalo) February 8, 2021

@ChesterCheetah definitely the worst commercial of the @SuperBowl and maybe the worst of the year, sorry mila and Ashton but…no. — Jason Lee (@jasonleemuzik) February 8, 2021

Doritos

Doritos called on Matthew McConaughey to promote their 3D chips. In the ad, McConaughey is left feeling flat — literally — as a 2D person living in a 3D world. However, things take a turn for the actor after he comes across a vending machine stocked with Doritos 3D Crunch. McConaughey manages to crawl inside the vending machine and after trying the snack, he is turned back into his original self. According to Twitter, flat McConaughey is “creepy.”

Doritos wins worst commercial of all time. #SuperBowl — Greg Hale (@GregHale1) February 8, 2021

I seriously can’t remember the last time the Super Bowl commercials were any good. Whoever was responsible for that creepy Matthew McConaughey Doritos commercial should be out of work tomorrow. 😬😖 — Michael Ivan Burke (@MikeIvanBurke) February 8, 2021

Hellmann’s

For the ad, comedian Amy Schumer stars as Hellman’s Fairy Godmayo. She demonstrates how to use mayonnaise to bring dishes to life. While viewers weren’t too upset by the ad, they found it to be “meh.”

That mayo commercial was the definition of meh.#SuperBowl — Christina Garnett 🧡 (@ThatChristinaG) February 8, 2021

An entire commercial based on a pun to call Amy Schumer a “Fairy God Mayo” is pretty representative of the Super Bowl Ad quality we’re getting served so far. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 8, 2021

Amy Schumer doing a mayo commercial. How will I ever mentally recover from this. — Bag Man (@RechkemmerZach) February 8, 2021

Tonight’s game was between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers won 31 to 9. The game was kicked off with a performance of “America the Beautiful” by H.E.R. followed by a rendition of the National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. Later in the evening, The Weeknd delivered an electrifying halftime show.