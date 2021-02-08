×
Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2021, According to You

By Robyn Merrett
oatly, super bowl ad, 2021
Oatly CEO Toni Petersson in the brand's 2021 Super Bowl ad.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oatly

For most Americans, Super Bowl Sunday is not only entertaining because of the game, but also because of the hilarious commercials — and this year was no different.

With each break, viewers reviewed the ads, sharing their honest and unfiltered opinions on Twitter. With tons of commercials to sift through, social media users have been most struck by Indeed’s ad. The employment website aired an inspiring commercial during the show, which featured a cover of Andra Day’s hit song “Rise Up” by TikTok star Christian Shelton. The clip highlighted how difficult the past year has been for Americans to remain employed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company also shared job leads in support of the ad on Twitter. “Indeed commercial, loved it. It was real and most importantly relatable,” one Twitter user wrote.

Aside from being moved, viewers found humor in Uber Eats’ “Wayne’s World” commercial featuring Cardi B. “Wayne’s World commercial with Cardi B was pretty cute,” said one viewer.

However, not every commercial was met with rave reviews. Keep reading below to learn what commercials Twitter users dubbed as the “worst.”

Oatly

Oat milk brand, Oatly, released an ad that features the company’s CEO, Toni Petersson singing alone in a field about milk. Viewers expressed confusion over the commercial with some saying they’ll “never” buy the brand’s milk.

Cheetos

 

Celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher teamed up for a Cheetos ad, which follows Kutcher as he tries to figure out who keeps eating the cheesy snacks. When he catches Kunis with her hand in a bag, she denies it after singer Shaggy tells her to quote his famous song “It Wasn’t Me.” From that point, Kutcher sings the lyrics of the song as he repeatedly finds Kunis in the act. She of course says: “It wasn’t me,” each time. While the commercial proved to be cute to some, others couldn’t get over Kutcher’s “singing.”

Doritos

Doritos called on Matthew McConaughey to promote their 3D chips. In the ad, McConaughey is left feeling flat — literally — as a 2D person living in a 3D world. However, things take a turn for the actor after he comes across a vending machine stocked with Doritos 3D Crunch. McConaughey manages to crawl inside the vending machine and after trying the snack, he is turned back into his original self. According to Twitter, flat McConaughey is “creepy.”

 

Hellmann’s

For the ad, comedian Amy Schumer stars as Hellman’s Fairy Godmayo. She demonstrates how to use mayonnaise to bring dishes to life. While viewers weren’t too upset by the ad, they found it to be “meh.”

Tonight’s game was between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers won 31 to 9. The game was kicked off with a performance of “America the Beautiful” by H.E.R. followed by a rendition of the National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. Later in the evening, The Weeknd delivered an electrifying halftime show.

