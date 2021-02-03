Michael B. Jordan Stars as a Seductive Alexa in Amazon’s Super Bowl 2021 Commercial

Alexa has been given a steamy makeover.

This week, Amazon revealed its 2021 Super Bowl ad, which sees a woman imagining Michael B. Jordan as the brand’s virtual assistant. The 60-second clip opens up with the woman raving over Alexa’s spherical shape.

“It’s just flawless, isn’t it?” the woman says in the Amazon store. “I mean I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be… inside” the woman continues before looking out a window to see a promotional ad of Jordan for his upcoming movie “Without Remorse” on the side of a bus.

It is at that moment that the woman creates a fantasy of what it would be like for Jordan to be the Alexa vessel. She pictures herself at home cooking, asking Jordan a.k.a. Alexa, “How many tablespoons are in a cup?”

Jordan seductively answers: “There are 16 tablespoons in a cup.” The woman’s partner then walks in and is confused to see Jordan standing in the kitchen. Things take a turn as the woman becomes obsessed with the new Alexa. At one point she asks Jordan to turn on the sprinklers and watches him get soaked from her window.

“Honey, I already ran the sprinklers! Things are getting way too wet around here,” her partner says. But, the woman doesn’t stop with her infatuation. At the end of the clip, the woman is seen taking a bath — with Jordan in the tub with her — and asks him to “read my audio book.” Her partner is seen knocking jealously on the bathroom door.

In the description for the ad, Amazon hilariously shares: “It took us a while, but we’ve found a new body for Alexa. Who knew Alexa had abs?”

The ad has been met with rave reviews on Twitter with one user writing, “Michael B Jordan as ‘Alexa’? Where do I sign up???!!”

“That is awesome… I am going to have a whole new relationship with Alexa. Lol,” said another.

“I’m going to love my Alexa even more now,” a different tweet read.

