Marketing Plays: Jimmy Choo Celebrates Springtime in Paris With Spring 2021 Campaign + More News

Jan. 13, 2021: Jimmy Choo is celebrating the city of love. The fashion house unveiled its spring 2021 campaign, which is a modern ode to springtime in Paris. The ad, which was shot by Tim Elkaim, stars French model and artist Sharon Alexie strolling through the European city in a number of soft, yet bold looks from the brand, including a satin slip dress and a pair of pink heeled mules. “Energy, movement and confidence with an uplifting spirit! This is what Spring means to me and Sharon perfectly encapsulates all these vibrant qualities, which are the core of who the Jimmy Choo woman is,” Sandra Choi, creative director, said.

Jimmy Choo spring 2021 CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Jan. 13, 2021: Coach has launched “Coach It Forward,” a global advertising campaign for the brand’s spring 2021 collection. The ad, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan and more, will highlight the power of positivity, collective action and the importance of cherishing the people in our lives who help move our worlds forward. Through the campaign, Coach is encouraging customers to share messages of gratitude for someone they love, which will create a ripple effect of optimism.

Big Marketing Moves and Campaigns Last Month

Dec. 17, 2020: Philanthropist and Shoe designer Lisa F Pliner has launched a new one-hour podcast titled, “Over 40 & Loving It.” The series will highlight intimate aspects of Pliner’s world and celebrate life for women and men after they turn 40. “Over 40 is a time when we are sure of who we are, are sure of what we want and in many ways are finally able to live as our true selves,” Pliner said. A new episode debuts every Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT. and can be viewed on United Broadcasting Network’s website and Apple Podcasts.

Dec. 9, 2020: Following the success of its men’s vegan EVO Collection, the celeb-approved Italian footwear brand P448 is adding a line of alternative leather shoes for women. The five new vegan styles made out of bio-vegan leather that has a 44% reduction in energy consumption. Each pair also features post-consumer recycled materials throughout. The new vegan styles are available online now retailing for $275-$325 via Us.p448.com.

Additionally, P448 also unveiled its spring ’21 collection, which is inspired by the “new normal” of life during the global coronavirus pandemic. The brand tapped photographer Allistair Matthews to capture the Italian footwear brand’s 10 new pairs of stylish spring ’21 shoes comfortable enough to wear indoors while most continue to adhere to social distancing precautions to slow the spread.