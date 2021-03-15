Marketing Plays: Hailey Bieber Is the New Face of Superga + More

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

March 15, 2021: Hailey Bieber has been tapped as Superga‘s newest brand face. The model is their global ambassador for the spring/summer ’21 season and can seen be starring in the campaign wearing the Italian brand’s most iconic styles. Bieber models Classic Superga styles such as the 2750, 2790 and Alpina sneakers, along with some new shapes the 2705, 2630 and the 2490 Bold sneaker in plant dyed organic cotton. “Superga is synonymous with Italy so when I was asked to become Superga’s new ambassador, I immediately thought about how it’s one of my favorite countries. I spent a part of my honeymoon there,” Bieber said in a statement. “Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It’s timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style.”

Hailey Bieber is the new face for sneaker brand Superga. CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

March 2, 2021: Italian pro surfer Leonardo Fioravanti has signed on as an ambassador for the Sebago Docksides collection. The 23-year-old athlete — who is the first Italian to be ranked by the World Surf League and who placed first in the 2020 Sydney Surf Pro — will appear in Sebago’s spring ads. The campaign concept is meant to be casual and free-spirit as it follows Fioravanti and his friends through an average day, with all outfitted in apparel and footwear from the brand’s spring ’21 collection. Of the partnership, Fioravanti said, “I’ve spent the last 15 years in the ocean: surfing, playing and enjoying the best times of my life; in this amazing connection we all have with the ocean. And since Sebago Docksides come from the sea, I’m proud to be part of this family.”

Sebago ambassador Leonardo Fioravanti CREDIT: Courtesy of Sebago

March 2, 2021: Serena Williams returned for another ad campaign with Stuart Weitzman — and this time she wasn’t alone. The tennis superstar was joined by her 3-year-old daughter, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr., for their first fashion shoot together. In the campaign, titled “Footsteps to Follow,” Williams models wardrobe essentials from the brand’s spring collection, including the Norah bootie, Lyla 75 sandal and Roza Lift slide. The images were shot by photographer Ethan James Green and styled by Garage fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

A behind-the-scenes shot from Serena Williams' first fashion shoot with her daughter, for Stuart Weitzman. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Big Marketing Moves and Campaigns Last Month

Feb. 23, 2021: To mark its 20th anniversary, Golden Goose unveiled a new installation concept, dubbed the Golden Bench, which is meant to be placed in iconic locations around the world. The was made from wrought iron in a reflective gold and is adorned with a golden skateboard, a golden stereo and, of course, pairs of golden sneakers. Passersby are welcome to write a message on the bench or snap a picture with their feet in the metal sneakers. The bench made its debut on Valentine’s Day in eight cities: Milan, Rome, Istanbul, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. Throughout March and April it will continue touring the globe. In the U.S., it will visit Chicago, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Aspen, Colo.

Feb. 23, 2021: Red Wing launched its first-ever global campaign, dubbing the footwear brand as “Out of Fashion.” The phrase, which is also the name of the campaign, serves to “amplify stories from real people who stand proud in their ideas and identities and never chase trends, norms or expectations.” To capture the idea, Red Wing partnered up with laundromat owners and internet sensations The Changs. Wan-ji (Mr. Chang) and Sho-er (Mrs. Chang) went viral last year after they began modeling forgotten clothing — in fashionable ways — left at their Taiwan-based Want Show Laundry on social media. The campaign also stars Erin Brown, a.k.a. The Concrete Cowgirl, who works to educate people on the culture and legacy of Black cowboys, and Bioni Samp — a beekeeper with a mission to raise awareness about bees and their ecology system.