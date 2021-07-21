Marketing Plays: Oofos Debuts Its First Campaign With New Ambassador Alex Smith

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

July 21, 2021: After signing retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith as a brand partner in June, recovery footwear brand Oofos has unveiled its first campaign featuring the football star, as well as two other influential figures: choreographer Chloe Arnold of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and pediatric teacher Lisa Black of UVA Children’s Hospital. The “mOOvers” campaign is meant to highlight people “who don’t stop, can’t stop mOOving — both for themselves and others.” As part of the video series, each person will share their story of triumph and resilience, and give back to the community. For Smith, he’s supporting the Center for the Intrepid, the facility where he did his rehab alongside wounded veterans, after suffering a gruesome leg injury on the field in 2018. The campaign is appearing on Oofos.com and on the brand’s social channels, where customers are invited to share their own stories of overcoming adversity, for a chance to appear in the ads.

Alex Smith and his family star in a new ad campaign for Oofos. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oofos

July 14, 2021: Skechers has teamed up with one of TikTok’s biggest stars. The footwear brand has joined forces with Avani Gregg on a new creative campaign for the Skechers Uno. In the ad, Gregg proves that too much color is never a bad thing as she poses in the shoes, which are available in hot pink, blue and red as well as white black, sand and olive in coordinating vibrant ensembles, including tutus, checked blazers and mini dresses. The Avani x Skechers styles are available at Skechers.com and retail for $80.

Avani x Skechers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

July 6, 2021: Malone Souliers fall ’21 campaign is set in the clouds.To celebrate the new collection, the brand launched a campaign called “Big Skies.” Creative director Mary Alice Malone looked to nature for inspiration for the line, which includes earthy tones in the form of sandals, heels and combat boots seen in different textures from herringbone tweeds and mesh to houndstooth and camouflage.

“I designed this collection from home, and felt inspired by the transitional season and the ever changing landscape around me. The trees, flowers and the late summer light brightened up our farm in colours in ways I’ve never seen or noticed before,” Malone said. “I was feeling incredibly at ease in this natural, familiar environment and I think that’s reflected in the collection. I wanted to create something that feels relevant to the current world, something our customers can relate to but feel special in.”

Malone Souliers fall ’21 womens line features shoes inspired by the outdoors.

For men’s, Malone Souliers offers loafers and boots silhouettes designed in pine, cognac and sand leathers. Standout styles for fall ’21 includes the Bryce, which is a lace-up military boot in calf leather and the classic Luca loafer.

July 2, 2021: Yara Shahidi is making her mark in fashion. Today, she has been announced as the new face of Dior. According to the company, the 21-year-old will serve as a global ambassador for women’s fashion and cosmetics. Shahidi joins Dior’s roster of ambassadors that also include Travis Scott, who recently teamed up with Kim Jones for a collaboration, singer Jisoo, and model Cara Delevingne.