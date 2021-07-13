TikTok Star Jules LeBlanc Stars in Pacsun’s Latest Campaign

Pacsun has tapped TikTok star Jules LeBlanc to star in its pre-fall ’21 ad campaign. The 16-year-old singer and actress can be seen wearing back-to-school styles and the season’s must-haves, such as tube socks, ripped ’90-inspired jeans and sweatshirts.

Shot in Utah’s Zion National Park, the campaign was inspired by escapism and “hitting the road” after more than a year of isolation. To coincide with the ads, the brand has planned for a Snapchat activation to accompany the adventure experience through Zion, which will allow consumers to engage virtually and shop.

“Our hope with this campaign is to bring a little light and promote a focus on wellbeing and reconnection,” said president Brie Olson.”We wanted to take our consumers on a journey and give them an escape as adventure travel is at the top of most Gen-Zers to do list and we want to be with them on this journey.”

To connect with the consumer’s need for travel and experiences, Pacsun is launching a “5 Things To Do In: blank ” content series on social.

In addition to starring in the ads, Pacsun said it will be featuring LeBlanc heavily on TikTok as she has a 18 million follower base. On Monday, she posted a Pacsun try-on haul, for instance, wearing the brand’s product. It has since received nearly 650,000 views.

The company is also entering the livestream shopping conversation with LeBlanc set to host a shopping live experience on Pacsun.com, showcasing pre-fall. Viewers will be able to purchase directly from the video with a shop-up feature to buy.

“I shopped at Pacsun when I was younger and still do now, all the time. My sister Hayley even wears my hand-me-downs because their styles are timeless and always on-trend. When I heard that I was going to be part of the Pre-Fall Campaign, I was like ‘this is insane,'” LeBlanc said in statement. “I am just so happy to be here. It’s full circle.”

The TikTok sensation follows in fellow influencer Emma Chamberlain’s footsteps. She starred in Pacsun’s spring ’21 campaign and can also be seen in Louis Vuitton’s new footwear campaign that launched this month.