Hailey Bieber Pops in Fire Red Boots, Satin Slip Dress For Jimmy Choo’s Fall Campaign

Jimmy Choo has tapped Hailey Bieber to star in its fall ’21 campaign. The model was photographed on location in Los Angeles by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and can be seen in the ads, released today, wearing the label’s latest collection.

Creative director Sandra Choi used bold shapes and bright colors for the fall line, which can be seen on Bieber in the “Time to Dare” campaign. A standout look comes in the form of red velvet, knee-high boots. Bieber was styled in a satin slip dress paired with Jimmy Choo’s Chad style that sits on a 3.5-inch curved heel.

Hailey Bieber wearing a satin dress paired with Jimmy Choo’s fall ’21 Chad boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

“Hailey is the embodiment of the Jimmy Choo spirit today — glamourous, sexy, alluring, daring and confident,” said Choi. “She perfectly encapsulates the DNA that is the core of our brand. I love her energy, style and her innate confidence that comes through in each of the images.”

In another striking shot, Bieber can be seen modeling Jimmy Choo’s 4-inch fuschia satin pumps. The Saeda heel is decorated with a delicate crystal chain that suspends a single crystal and adorns the ankle like jewellery.

Hailey Bieber wearing Jimmy Choo Saeda heels in fuchsia satin, embellished with a crystal ankle strap. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Other shoe styles featured in the campaign include the yellow, Nicole mesh pumps and the Leroy sock bootie in white.

Hailey Bieber wears Jimmy Choo’s Nicole mesh pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Hailey Bieber in Jimmy Choo’s fall ’21 campaign, wearing a white turtleneck dress and the Leroy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Bieber has also recently starred in campaigns for YSL and Superga.

As for Jimmy Choo, the luxury label is seeing a comeback as sales rebound with customers looks to dress up again. Parent company Capri Holdings Ltd. reported quarterly earnings that surpassed expectations for Q1 2022, with sales reaching $142 million during the quarter for Jimmy CHoo, an increase of 178% over the prior year.