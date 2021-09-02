×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dua Lipa Balances on Sky-High Platform Heels For Versace’s Fall ’21 Campaign

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Singer Dua Lipa shows off a new shoe for PUMA. The 25-year-old Levitating singer posed for Mario Sorrenti as she modelled the recently released PUMA Suede Mayu trainer / sneaker. The sportswear giant said: "The silhouette can be transformed to be used all day, for any type of look. The platform’s over-the-top proportions, give the silhouette a chic and fresh look." Dua stars in the brand's latest women's campaign, titled 'She Moves Us'. It "celebrates women who move together to achieve and connect through fashion, community, and sport". Credit - Mario Sorrenti for PUMA / MEGA Editorial use only. 18 Aug 2021 Pictured: Dua Lipa for PUMA. Photo credit: Mario Sorrenti for PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA779389_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dua Lipa
CREDIT: Mega

Versace has tapped pop superstar Dua Lipa as its newest brand face. The “Levitating” singer stars in the label’s fall ’21 campaign, which launched today.

In the ads, Lipa can be seen wearing Versace’s sky-high platform boots and heels. In one look, she pairs the popular Medusa pumps with a jacquard skirt and crop top in the La Greca pattern, which features a geometric design with sharp angles and clean lines. Her shoes, meanwhile, sit on a bold block heel and a double platform. The ankle strap is embellished with rhinestones and there’s a dangling Medusa charm attached to it.

Versace, Medusa, Platform Pumps
Versace Medusa platform pumps retail for $1,295.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

The same shoes are currently trending on fashion site Lyst after Beyoncé wore a pair in a recent Instagram post. The Medusa pumps are currently the most-wanted Versace piece on Lyst, and pageviews for the style increased 50% since Beyoncé’s post earlier this week.

In another campaign shot, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Lipa is wearing a pair of platform leather boots in a similar square-toed silhouette. She’s also sporting a bright red wig with fringe bangs  and a silk head wrap for the campaign.

“Life is but a dream…,” Lipa posted on Instagram of her latest campaign. “Thank you @donatella_versace @versace for believing in me!!! So much love for this incredible team who worked so hard to put this together!”

In addition to Versace, Lipa is a brand ambassador for Puma and Truly Hard Seltzer.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad