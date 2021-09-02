Dua Lipa Balances on Sky-High Platform Heels For Versace’s Fall ’21 Campaign

Versace has tapped pop superstar Dua Lipa as its newest brand face. The “Levitating” singer stars in the label’s fall ’21 campaign, which launched today.

In the ads, Lipa can be seen wearing Versace’s sky-high platform boots and heels. In one look, she pairs the popular Medusa pumps with a jacquard skirt and crop top in the La Greca pattern, which features a geometric design with sharp angles and clean lines. Her shoes, meanwhile, sit on a bold block heel and a double platform. The ankle strap is embellished with rhinestones and there’s a dangling Medusa charm attached to it.

Versace Medusa platform pumps retail for $1,295. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

The same shoes are currently trending on fashion site Lyst after Beyoncé wore a pair in a recent Instagram post. The Medusa pumps are currently the most-wanted Versace piece on Lyst, and pageviews for the style increased 50% since Beyoncé’s post earlier this week.

In another campaign shot, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Lipa is wearing a pair of platform leather boots in a similar square-toed silhouette. She’s also sporting a bright red wig with fringe bangs and a silk head wrap for the campaign.

“Life is but a dream…,” Lipa posted on Instagram of her latest campaign. “Thank you @donatella_versace @versace for believing in me!!! So much love for this incredible team who worked so hard to put this together!”

In addition to Versace, Lipa is a brand ambassador for Puma and Truly Hard Seltzer.