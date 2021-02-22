Aurora James Stars in Gap’s New Spring Campaign That Honors Trailblazers

Gap is highlighting today’s change makers with the brand’s new spring campaign.

Named, “Generation Good,” the campaign aims to amplify the voices of a “collective of unique individuals taking action as forces for good.” Included in that group is designer Aurora James. The creative director and founder of Brother Vellies is being hailed a “Generation Good” icon for not only her impact on the fashion industry but also her activism with 15 Percent Pledge.

Last year, James, who was honored as Person of the Year at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, launched the 15 Percent Pledge amid continued protests against racism and police brutality, urging major retailers to commit at least 15% of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses. Gap joined the 15 Percent Pledge earlier this month with Kisha Modica, head of equality & belonging, Gap Inc. saying, “As we strive to enable a culture of inclusion and belonging for all, we are excited to partner with the 15 Percent Pledge to accelerate our commitment to increase access and opportunity for Black and Latinx communities.”

As for “Generation Good,” the campaign also highlights those who are “Acting on the shared values of inclusion, diversity, sustainability and community.” “These groundbreakers are changing the paradigm, propelling a real shift in how we show up, represent, listen and learn across generations. Through founding ideals and creative expression, Generation Good inspires the good in all of us, working together for a brighter future.”

James stars in the campaign — as photographed by Mark Seliger — posing in a white button-up teamed with a classic denim jacket, blue jeans and pointy suede heels. The campaign spans across Gap Adult and is a reinterpretation of the brand’s “Individuals of Style” campaign. The campaign also introduces Gap’s Generation Good collection, which will launch on March 22 (World Water Day). The line will include Gap’s most sustainable essentials to date.

“Gap was founded with the mission to do more than sell clothes,” Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing, said of the campaign. “Generation Good reflects this ideal that we can all be our true selves and move things forward by being a force for good. It takes a collective to change the world and that’s exactly what Generation Good is up to.”

In addition to James, tattoo artist Dr. Woo, skater Evan Mock, award-winning chef Kimberly Drew and transgender youth activist Rebekah Bruesehoff also star in the campaign.