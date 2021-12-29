Skechers and Easy Spirit Settle the Last of Their Trademark Suits

Skechers U.S.A and Easy Spirit have settled a trademark lawsuit, officially ending the dueling legal battles between the two footwear entities.

Skechers initially filed a trade dress lawsuit against Easy Spirit LLC in March of 2019 in a U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleging that Easy Spirit chose to “slavishly copy” two Skechers silhouettes: Skechers’ “Go Walk” walking slip-on shoe and the “Skechers D’Lite” sneaker.

“Easy Spirit’s direct copying of the Skechers’ ‘Go Walk’ trade dress and ‘D’Lites’ trade dress is a willful and intentional act to cause confusion among consumers and diminish Skechers’ rights,” the complaint alleged.

The case was dismissed on Tuesday following an agreement between both parties, the terms of which are not publicly known.

FN has reached out to Skechers and Marc Fisher Footwear, which owns Easy Spirit, for comment.

A month after Skechers filed its initial complaint, Easy Spirit clapped back with its own trademark suit accusing Skechers of infringing on its own footwear designs. In November of 2021, a judge ruled in favor of Skechers.

The latest settlement between Skechers and Easy Spirit brings the legal battles between the two entities to a close. It also represents just one of multiple trademark suits that Skechers has dealt with over the last few years.

In November, Skechers and Nike settled three lawsuits, marking an end to some years-long court battles between the two shoe brands over claims of trademark infringement on the part of Skechers.

In 2018, Skechers settled a lawsuit brought against it by Adidas in September 2015 alleging that Skechers unlawfully infringed on several of its trademarks. In October 2014, Skechers was also named in the sweeping suit filed by Converse against dozens of shoe sellers including New Balance, Fila, Tory Burch, and Walmart.