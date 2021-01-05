Alexander Wang Further Denies Sexual Assault Allegations as Accusers Reportedly Hire Lawyer

Alexander Wang is photographed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on May 4, 2015, in New York.

Alexander Wang has offered another response to allegations of sexual assault and harassment as his accusers appear prepared to take legal action against him.

The famed fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to address his followers and brand supporters — a follow-up to last week’s statement, in which he called the accusations “baseless and grotesquely false.”

“I’d like to take the opportunity to connect directly with the people who have followed and supported this brand and me over the years and address the recent false, fabricated and mostly anonymous accusations against me,” Wang wrote in yesterday’s photo post, with comments disabled. “These baseless allegations were started on social media by sites, which repeatedly disregarded the value and importance of evidence or fact-checking.”

He added, “My team is doing everything in its power to investigate these claims, and I promise to remain honest and transparent throughout that process. I am fortunate to have received an overwhelming amount of support over the last few days and am thankful to those standing by my side at this time.”

At the same time, reports have emerged that high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom has been hired by “several men” who have come forward with allegations against the designer. According to multiple media outlets, Bloom — who represented the women whose sexual harassment claims led to the firing of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly — said in a statement, “The fashion industry is long overdue for a reckoning of its frequent, disturbing mistreatment of models… Models are not props, and they have the same rights to workplace respect as everyone else.”

Over the past week, Wang has been accused of sexual assault by at least eight people. Statements shared by watchdog accounts Diet Prada and Sh*t Model Management detailed accounts of individuals allegedly being drugged, harassed or raped. A number of anonymous messages supporting the claims were also shared to the accounts via direct message, while model and designer Owen Mooney made headlines after sharing in TikTok videos in mid-December in which he alleged that Wang groped him at a club in 2017.

Late last week, Wang wrote in a statement sent out to several publications: “These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever. Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the matter that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

Representatives for Wang did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment. FN has also reached out to Bloom.