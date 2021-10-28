×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rent the Runway Shares Fall After Strong Market Debut

By Shoshy Ciment
Shoshy Ciment

Shoshy Ciment

More Stories By Shoshy

View All
A logo sign outside of a Rent the Runway retail store location in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 2020.
A logo sign outside of a Rent the Runway retail store location in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 2020.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Rent the Runway closed its first day of trading with shares below the initial IPO price.

The fashion rental platform began trading on Wednesday at $23 per share, which was above its initial IPO price of $21 per share. Shares closed at $19.29 each on Wednesday and were as low as $19.00 on Thursday morning.

Rent the Runway sold 17 million shares on Tuesday for $21 each, raising a total of $357 million in its IPO. On Wednesday, the company began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “RENT.”

Rent the Runway was founded in 2009 as a fashion rental service and recently began selling all products on its website, according to reports, in addition to offering them for rent. The company said in a July release that it “confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.”

Related

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

As Saks' E-Commerce Arm Reportedly Looks to Launch IPO, Retail Shares Spike

Allbirds Amends IPO Filing, Further Defines Sustainability Ambitions

Rent the Runway offers over 750 brands for sale or rent including formal items, workwear, casual apparel, handbags and kids wear, among other categories. The platform had a market valuation at around $750,000 last year. In March 2020, the company eliminated some positions during the pandemic. Last August, the company said it would close units in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago and focus on its digital operations and canceled its unlimited subscription model in September.

With the secondhand market set to more than double in size to $77 billion over the next five years, more circular fashion platforms are heading to the public markets.

Poshmark made its market debut in January and raised $277 million after selling 6.6 million shares priced at $42 apiece. ThredUp raised $168 million in its initial public offering in March and earned a valuation of roughly $1.3 billion.

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad