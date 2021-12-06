An Investor Is Pushing Kohl’s to Separate Its Digital and Physical Businesses as More Retailers Adopt Similar Strategy

An investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value.

In a public letter sent to the Kohl’s board on Monday, investor Engine Capital LP, which owns 1% of outstanding shares at Kohl’s, asked the company to separate its physical store business from its e-commerce business, a recently popular move among traditional department store retailers. Engine also asked the company to run a market test to determine how much certain financial sponsors would pay per share for the company.

Engine complimented the company’s strong category assortment, store footprint, loyalty program, and e-commerce presence in the letter. However, the investor said it believes that management has failed to properly utilize these assets to generate the most possible value for shareholders.

“Given leadership’s failure to create value through operational excellence and strategic initiatives over long periods of time, it is time for the Board to accept the fact that the public market is not appreciating Kohl’s in its current form,” wrote Engine in the letter. “Even the most patient long-term shareholders cannot be expected to endure the punishing underperformance and perpetual value disconnect seen at Kohl’s.”

As digital sales soar in the pandemic, activist investors have been vocal about their suggestions for legacy department stores to split their e-commerce and store businesses. In October, Jana Partners LLC took a stake in Macy’s and sent a letter pressuring the retailer to split its online and store businesses to capitalize on an impressive digital growth in the last few quarters. In November, Macy’s shareholders NuOrion Advisors, LLC sent an open letter to the Macy’s board chairman asking for the formation of a “Digital Special Committee” to oversee specific proposals for its digital business.

In March, Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. split the retailer’s website and stores into two separate businesses. According to a report, the e-commerce arm of this split has started preparations to file for an initial public offering.

A recent report in Sourcing Journal, Macy’s Inc. recently hired the person behind this split, suggesting the potential for a similar move down the line.

Kohl’s reported revenue of $4.6 billion in Q3, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.65. The company raised its full year 2021 outlook and expects net sales to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range.