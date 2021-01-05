Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check? Here’s What Could Be Happening

President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

For millions of Americans, the second round of stimulus checks are on the way. However, many have still to receive their payments — and there are a few explanations behind it.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the money — $600 for individuals and $1,200 for married couples — started rolling out on Dec. 29 and will continue to hit the bank accounts of millions of Americans through Jan. 15. The agency explained that the funds officially became accessible on Monday. (Payments may have been viewed as pending on some people’s accounts before then.)

For those whose direct deposit information is not available to the government, paper checks will be sent to their address on file through January. Some, on the other hand, might get debit cards in the mail.

To track the payments, the IRS has relaunched its “Get My Payment” website, which offers information about the status of the money upon input of one’s social security number and address. It will also show whether the check will be deposited directly to a bank account or delivered via mail. However, the tool, which went live on Monday, has encountered some delays due to high demand. (Americans need only check the status of their checks once a day as data on “Get My Payment” is updated regularly overnight.)

The IRS also urged Americans to visit its website, IRS.gov, instead of attempting to call the agency, banks or tax software providers. It emphasized that no action is required by eligible individuals to receive the second checks, and payment information cannot be changed. “The payments are automatic,” it announced in a statement, “and people should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions.”

Anyone who qualifies for the check but did not receive it by the end of the month will be able to claim the payment on their 2020 federal tax return through the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit.

In addition to the $600 and $1,200 checks, the government will send up to $600 for each qualifying child. Most people with an adjusted gross income of no more than $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples will take home the full amount, while the economic impact payment is reduced for filers whose incomes are above those amounts.