Wolverine Kicks Off 2021 With Two Big Exec Moves

After making a series of major executive leadership moves last year, Wolverine World Wide is starting 2021 with more.

The Rockford, Mich.-based company announced the appointment of Jim Zwiers — a 23-year Wolverine veteran — as president of its global operations group. In this role, Zwiers will be responsible for portfolio-wide sourcing, logistics, distribution, customer service and information technology.

Wolverine said Zwiers will concurrently serve as president of its international group, a position he has held since 2014, and will remain both an EVP and member of its executive leadership team.

“Jim is uniquely and ideally suited to lead the Global Operations Group, and I could not be more pleased with this expansion of his role,” Wolverine World Wide chairman and CEO Blake Krueger said in a statement. “His extensive experience with the company’s brands and international operations, coupled with his digital background and successful implementation of speed-to-market initiatives, will help accelerate the company’s digital-first transformation and global e-commerce growth.”

Zwiers will succeed Mike Jeppesen, who is set to retire. Wolverine said Jeppesen will remain in an advisory role through mid-year to assist with the transition.

“I have been fortunate at Wolverine Worldwide to work with the best team in the industry, and I wish them continued success. Jim is a seasoned leader who knows our industry inside and out, and he is well-positioned to lead the global operations group into the future as the company accelerates its ongoing digital transformation,” Jeppesen said in a statement.

Wolverine also announced the appointment of Matt Blonder as its president of global e-commerce. Blonder is coming to Wolverine from Reebok, where he most recently served as its global head of digital.

In the role, Blonder will report to Wolverine Worldwide president Brendan Hoffman.

“Wolverine Worldwide witnessed a dramatic change in consumer behavior last year, highlighted by a significant shift to e-commerce and heightened digital engagement,” Hoffman said in a statement. “We capitalized on this by accelerating our pivot to a digital-first strategy and expanding our digital investments and capabilities, all aimed at engaging consumers online with pinnacle brand experiences, fresh and innovative product and compelling storytelling.”

He continued, “The company has set a bold goal to achieve $500 million in global e-commerce revenue for 2021. Matt’s proven track record makes him the ideal person to lead this ongoing digital transformation.”

In August 2020, Wolverine announced that Hoffman would join Wolverine as president on Sept. 8., succeeding Krueger in that role. Hoffman also joined the Wolverine board and is set to step up to the CEO post sometime this year.

Prior to Wolverine, Hoffman led the turnaround of the Vince contemporary brand as CEO of Vince Holding Corp.