Timberland Taps Susie Mulder as Global Brand President After Extensive Search

Timberland has a new woman in power.

VF Corp. said today it tapped Susie Mulder as global president of the storied brand. She begins work on April 5, and will report to Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and CEO. Mulder will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

The executive was most recently CEO at Nic + Zoe, where she had been in the top spot since April 2012. Prior to that, Mulder was a partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., where she led the global retail and consumer goods practice for 15 years.

The president’s role at Timberland has been vacant since January 2020, when Jim Pisani stepped down.

Related Timberland and Pharrell's Bee Line Want You to Hit the Trails in Style Hiking Is Booming -- Here's How to Capitalize on the Movement in 2021 Don't Be Afraid to Be Basic + More Big Lessons From Top Outdoor Execs

“We conducted a very thoughtful and extensive search to find the ideal person to lead our iconic Timberland brand globally, and we found that person in Susie,” said Rendle in a statement. “She brings a broad mix of experience in apparel, retail and consumer strategies, all of which is complemented by her strong leadership skills and passion for people and active lifestyles.”

Mulder will be charged with diversifying product across footwear and apparel — and executing a consumer-led, retail-centric, digital-first approach. In addition, she plans to build on the brand’s eco franchises, while fueling the Timberland Pro business.

“I’m thrilled to join VF and have the opportunity to help lead the Timberland brand into the future,” said Mulder. “I’ve been both a fan and a consumer of the brand since moving to New England over 25 years ago. During that time, I’ve come to admire the brand not only for its great products, but also its clear commitment to environmental and social responsibility.”

Mulder will partner closely with Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF’s president of the EMEA Region, during the transition. Scabbia Guerrini served as Timberland’s interim brand president for the past 14 months.