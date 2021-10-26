FN Publisher Sandi Mines Set to Join FDRA in Newly Created Role

Longtime FN publisher Sandi Mines is taking on a fresh challenge.

The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) has tapped Mines to serve in the newly created role of VP of corporate engagement beginning Dec. 1.

In this new position, Mines will be working directly with FDRA members and the broader industry to develop key initiatives and events focused on driving value for shoe companies and their employees. She will also be integral to strategy around FFANY and the New York trade show market.

“Sandi is a key leader in our industry and is highly respected from her work at Footwear News,” said Shoe Carnival vice chairman and FDRA chairman Cliff Sifford. “I am extremely excited about the value and leadership she will bring in service to FDRA members and look forward to working with her to enhance member services and engagement.”

“I have known Sandi for well over a decade and have continuously been impressed by her passion for our industry and her strong desire to connect and serve shoe companies both large and small,” added FDRA president and CEO Matt Priest. “Sandi brings a lifetime of experience and expertise, and her addition to the FDRA team will be invaluable in so many ways. I am confident our members will notice her impact on day one.”

Mines said she was excited to join an “incredible team” at FDRA. “I have long admired FDRA’s work in service to the industry and think my unique background and dynamic skillset will bring a lot of value to our members.”

As Mines departs FN and Fairchild Media Group, Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild, lauded her impact. “Sandi has made incredible contributions to FN and Fairchild during her nearly two decades with the brand. All of us look forward to continuing our partnership with FDRA and working closely with Sandi in her exciting new role.”