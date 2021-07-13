QVC and HSN Owner Qurate Retail Taps David Rawlinson for CEO Role as Mike George Hands Over Reins

Qurate Retail, the video and e-commerce company behind brands like QVC and HSN, has a new president and CEO.

David Rawlinson will take on the role on October 1 following a two-month transition period, during which time longtime chief executive Mike George will prepare to hand over the reins.

Rawlinson most recently held the top post at NeilsenIQ, a consumer behavior data and analytics company, before which he led an online division of the industrial supply giant W. W. Grainger, Inc. He joins Qurate at a time when the Englewood, Colo.-based company is working to bring its video commerce brands, QVC and HSN, to new platforms and expand its role as a leader in mobile, social and digital commerce.

Livestream shopping, already a booming industry in China, is picking up traction within the U.S., with Coresight Research projecting that the market could reach $6 billion in 2021 and $25 billion by 2023.

Qurate — a longtime partner in the FFANY Shoes on Sale breast cancer fundraiser — also owns e-commerce retailer Zulily as well as the home and apparel catalog businesses Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road.

“Qurate Retail operates as a unique and powerful enterprise,” Rawlinson said in a release announcing his hiring. “The world of shopping has been forever changed by the pandemic and these brands have the international scale, customer affinity, and expertise in driving and meeting demand across multiple platforms to define the future of experiential retail. QVC and HSN pioneered home shopping and are now set to define a new world of seamless shopping. Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road are all focused and modern brands with passionate customers and unique value propositions.”

According to Qurate, QVC and HSN together reach 218 million homes worldwide through 14 total TV networks, plus millions more through streaming, digital, mobile and social. The company is working on making QVC and HSN’s streaming service shoppable within a single app by early 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome David Rawlinson to the Qurate family,” said Greg Maffei, executive chairman at Qurate Retail, in a statement. “David brings an impressive track record of success, most recently with two storied brands, Nielsen and Grainger. At these companies, David was a transformational leader and successfully managed the businesses through evolutionary transitions. His knowledge of global e-commerce, understanding of consumer trends and focus on mission and culture as a purpose-driven leader make him a natural fit for Qurate Retail.”