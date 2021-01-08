Native Shoes Names Former Lululemon Exec as CEO

Native Shoes has elevated Kyle Houseman to the position of CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds former CEO Scott Hawthorne, who is now stepping into the role of executive chairman.

Houseman has been part of the Native team for almost four years, with the bulk of that time spent serving as president.

During his tenure at the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company, Houseman is credited with overseeing “significant revenue growth” as part of an effort to strengthen Native’s direct-to-consumer offering. He also contributed to shaping its purpose direction and new mission, which is to “help all to Live Lightly.”

In a statement, Houseman said, “In my nearly four years with the company, I have seen it transform into a fast-growing brand, built around and guided by its purpose. Native Shoes is a medium for our people to achieve their personal goals, practice ‘Tiny Activism’ and create positive change in the world.”

Best known for its lighweight EVA shoes and boots, Native has made bold sustainability commitments, creating a recycling program for its shoes that regrinds the material to make flooring for playgrounds.

Prior to joining Native, Houseman was an executive at Lululemon, where he grew its e-commerce channel from $50 million to over $260 million. He also served as VP and GM of Australia and New Zealand for the popular fitness brand.

Hawthorne, meanwhile, is charged with focusing on the long-term direction of Native Shoes as part of his new executive chair role. He had served as CEO since 2013, when he and a small group of investors acquired the label from its private owners for an undisclosed amount.