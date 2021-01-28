As It Overhauls E-Commerce, Neiman Marcus Makes New C-Suite Changes

Neiman Marcus Group has made a number of C-suite changes as it overhauls its e-commerce business post-bankruptcy.

The Dallas-based chain confirmed today that chief digital officer Katie Mullen will exit this summer. Mullen was hired from management advisory Boston Consulting Group back in November 2018, when she was tasked to help drive the department store’s transformation plan and spearhead other growth initiatives as its chief innovation officer. (She took on the role of digital chief in July 2020.)

“[Mullen] has been instrumental in driving our transformation and building our digital roadmap,” a Neiman Marcus Group spokesperson said in a statement to FN. “[She] and her team have created an excellent digital foundation for our business, helping us reimagine and transform how our sales associates communicate and engage with clients through new digital tools while modernizing how we manage our relationships with brand partners.”

The spokesperson added, “Katie has set Neiman Marcus Group on a course for long-term success, and we are well-positioned to move to our next phase of digital capability building.”

Watch on FN

Yesterday, the retailer announced that Bob Kupbens will join the company as EVP and chief product and technology officer, starting Feb. 1. The executive — who previously served in various senior roles overseeing e-commerce, digital products and technology at Apple, eBay, Delta and ADT — will report directly to CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

Kupbens will also partner with Neiman Marcus chief customer officer David Goubert, Neiman Marcus chief merchandising officer Lana Todorovich and Bergdorf Goodman president Darcy Penick to develop new digital capabilities that help enhance its store, online and omnichannel experiences.

“Neiman Marcus Group is a customer and brand relationship business, powered by a strong digital ecosystem,” van Raemdonck said in a statement yesterday, adding that the senior moves were made to “accelerate our transformation reflecting our renewed financial flexibility and desire to invest in areas that are a source of unique competitive advantage and create shareholder value.”

What’s more, the company is creating the new role of GM of brand partnerships and merchandising within its namesake brand — led by Paolo Riva, who will report to Todorovich. Riva most recently served as CEO at Victoria Beckham and previously held top global roles at Valentino, Diane von Furstenberg, Salvatore Ferragamo and Tory Burch.

“We have incredibly strong relationships with our brand partners and are evolving our collaboration from being a distribution channel for them to an increased value creation opportunity,” added Todorovich. “With Paolo’s leadership, we will ensure Neiman Marcus further enhances the value we provide to brand partners through maximizing their access to our luxury customers, providing additional customer and assortment insights, and aligning on the renovation plans for six of our stores within the next 18 months.”

Neiman Marcus Group has recently been revamping its digital business after it emerged from bankruptcy in September. A day before its Chapter 11 exit, a spokesperson told FN that it would lay off an unspecified number of employees amid a “reorganization” of its “store associate structure.” It also shared plans to roll out new positions, including service ambassadors, personal stylists and digital client advisors at its locations.

To support its e-commerce operations, Neiman Marcus Group shared yesterday that it was also investing $85 million in supply chain innovation, specifically systems and fulfillment centers. Plus, it is working to implement a new order management system and warehouse system, as well as upgrade its Pinnacle Park distribution facility.