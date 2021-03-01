Industry Moves: Outdoor Voices Taps Former Urban Outfitters Exec for CEO Role + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

March 1, 2021: Outdoor Voices has appointed Gabrielle Conforti as CEO. The new chief executive formerly served as chief merchandising officer and president of Urban Outfitters. She joins the direct-to-consumer athleisure label with more than 15 years of experience in the retail industry, including overseeing merchandising and buying across several departments at J.Crew. Her appointment comes about eight months after interim CEO Cliff Moskowitz exited the company and one year since founder Tyler Haney resigned from the CEO post.

Big Executive Moves Last Month

Feb. 19, 2021: Shoe Show has tapped Tricia McDermott Thompkins as general counsel. The exec manages the retailer’s legal operations that support its more than 1,100 stores and commercial real estate arm. Thompkins previously served as EVP, general counsel and secretary of Perry Ellis International Inc., where she managed the company’s global legal operations in over 150 countries. Before that, she held senior in-house positions with Office Depot Inc. and Spectrum Brands Inc. Thompkins takes over for Bill Kohler, who is retiring after more than 21 years with the company.

Feb. 16, 2021: Target Corp. is shuffling its C-suite. The big-box chain has announced a number of changes across its executive leadership team: Christina Hennington, who joined Target in 2003, was named EVP and chief growth officer. With Hennington stepping into the new role, Jill Sando, who has spent 24 years at the company, will now lead buying for all product categories as EVP and chief merchandising officer. In addition, Rick Gomez — who most recently served as chief marketing, digital and strategy officer — was appointed EVP and chief food and beverage officer. He succeeds Stephanie Lundquist, who is departing after 15 years with Target. What’s more, Cara Sylvester has been promoted to EVP and chief marketing and digital officer, while Katie Boylan is now EVP and chief communications officer.

Feb. 12, 2021: Jimmy Choo has named Jaime Wynn as president of North America. The executive takes over for Tanya Golesic, who is heading to Michael Kors to be president of women’s. (Both brands are owned by Capri Holdings Ltd.) In her new role, Wynn — most recently VP of wholesale and planning at Jimmy Choo — will report to Hannah Colman, CEO of the brand. “Jaime has been instrumental in Jimmy Choo’s growth in the US. Her extensive knowledge for the brand makes her the ideal choice to lead the region for the next chapter of success. Jaime’s appointment is testament to the strength of talent we have within the business,” Colman said in a statement. Wynn added, “Having been part of Jimmy Choo since 2016, I am thrilled to be taking on this exciting opportunity, it feels like a natural next step for me. I am looking forward to working with Hannah and the entire team to continue the great work achieved by Tanya.”

Feb. 10, 2021: Just a week after announcing that Stefan Larsson had been elevated to CEO of PVH Corp., the New York-based fashion titan has made another executive change: Former Urban Outfitters Group CEO Trish Donnelly will take on the newly created role of CEO of PVH Americas. She will have responsibility for the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses in the Americas and for the global Calvin Klein brand. Prior to UO, Donnelly also held top posts at J.Crew, Ralph Lauren, Steven Alan and Cole Haan. She joins PVH on Feb. 16 and will report directly to Larsson.

Feb. 1, 2021: Crocs Inc. has announced the appointment of Emma Minto as SVP and general manager, overseeing all operations for its Americas region. The new exec previously spent 16 years at Nike in a range of leadership roles, most recently as VP and general manager of Nike Women’s in North America. She was also the former VP of Nike Direct Global Retail Operations. “[Minto’s] strategic mindset, consumer orientation and leadership style will be a terrific fit for Crocs and a great addition to our senior leadership team,” Crocs brand president Michelle Poole said in a statement.