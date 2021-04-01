Industry Moves: Crocs Names New CMO + Columbia Sportswear Hires Longtime Nike Exec

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

April 1, 2021: Heidi Cooley has been promoted to the post of SVP and chief marketing officer at Crocs. The new CMO joined the shoe brand as VP of global marketing in 2016 and became head of global marketing in 2020. “Under Heidi’s leadership, Crocs has ignited its brand presence around the globe, engaging and exciting more consumers than ever before through our inclusive ‘Come As You Are’ platform,” Crocs brand president Michelle Poole said in a statement. “We’re confident that Heidi is the right marketing leader to drive our mission to make everyone comfortable in their own shoes forward today and in the future.”

April 1, 2021: Columbia Sportswear has announced the retirement of SVP of emerging brands Doug Morse in the summer, following a 27-year career at the company. He began as a temp in the consumer department back in 1994 and subsequently advanced to positions such as GM in Canada, VP/chief business development officer and GM of LAAP distributors. He took on the additional role of managing the emerging brands portfolio and the Asia subsidiaries in 2017 before focusing on emerging brands in 2020. Succeeding Morse is Craig Zanon, who spent more than two decades at Nike, where he most recently served as VP and GM of global basketball. During his time at the Swoosh, he was also VP for U.S. Footwear and GM for the Americas. “Craig brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue the growth trajectory of Sorel, Mountain Hardwear and prAna,” chairman, president and CEO Tim Boyle said in a statement. “He will build on the brand-led, consumer focused strategy that we have been pursuing for the last several years.”

Craig Zanon CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

April 1, 2021: Texas-based Twisted X Global Brands has announced two changes to its leadership team. Lee Lemon has been promoted to VP of sales, after previously serving as GM. In his new role, Lemon will be responsible for the Twisted X, Twisted X Work, CellSole and Tamarindo collections. CEO Prasad Reddy said in a statement, “What makes Twisted X special is that we prioritize our retailers instead of competing with them, giving them everything they need for success including the best products, education and support. We have full confidence in Lee to continue strengthening these strategic partnerships to further our growth.” Meanwhile, Monte Nelson has joined the firm as VP of Western and will lead sales efforts for all Western product under the Twisted X, Black Star and Wrangler Footwear brands. Nelson most recently was a senior sales executive at Justin Brands Inc.