Industry Moves: Luxury Shoemaker J.M. Weston Appoints Former Christian Louboutin Exec as New President

Jan. 4, 2021: J.M. Weston has appointed a new president. According to an exclusive from FN’s sister publication WWD, Marc Durie succeeds Thierry Oriez, who departed the luxury shoemaker to pursue new projects. He reports to Valérie Hermann, president of the fashion and luxury division of private investment firm EPI, which includes J.M. Weston and Bonpoint. Durie had served as the global head of the men’s shoe division and CRM department at Christian Louboutin since September 2016. He began his career at Louis Vuitton, where he was a product manager for men’s shoes. He held the post of VP of merchandising, Asia-Pacific, at the French fashion house from 2011 to 2013 then was president of J. Mendel from 2013 to 2016.

Dec. 17, 2020: MatchesFashion has promoted Natalie Kingham to the newly created role of global fashion officer. The executive has spent a decade at the London-based global luxury retailer, where she served as international womenswear buyer as well as fashion and buying director. In the post, Kingham is expected to “define and lead the fashion point of view” for the company to better engage with its global customer base. She will report to Elizabeth von der Goltz, who was named chief commercial officer last month.

Dec. 9, 2020: The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America has added eight new industry executives to its board of directors as part of its “effort to reinvigorate” the Fashion Footwear Association of New York. The members who were approved at its virtual board meeting include: Converse global footwear VP Brandis Russell; Jimmy Choo president Tanya Golesic; Marc Fisher Footwear president Susan Itzkowitz; Target director of global sourcing Keli Lerdal; Nordstrom EVP and GMM of shoes Tacey Powers; Pentland North America president Carrie Rubin; White Mountain chief revenue officer Robert Geller; and Jones & Vining president and CEO Jim Salzano. “These new board members will enhance our mission in support of our efforts to remake market weeks and work more closely together across categories and channels, reinvigorating the industry in 2021 and beyond,” said FDRA chairman Mike Jeppesen, who is the president of global operations at Wolverine Worldwide.

Dec. 3, 2020: According to multiple reports, Todd Spaletto, most recently the president of Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Michigan Group, will become the president of Public Lands, the new outdoor retail store format of Dick’s Sporting Goods that is set to launch in 2021. The executive’s LinkedIn now includes the president of Public Lands role as well as SVP of Dick’s Sporting Goods. In April, he and Wolverine mutually agreed that he would resign, effective on or before May 30. An SEC filing on April 17 stated Spaletto’s departure “is not based on any disagreement with the company relating to its operations, policies or practices.” Prior to Wolverine, Spaletto held several roles at The North Face over a 14-year period, ending his tenure at the company as its global president in 2017.