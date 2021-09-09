Columbia Sportswear Co. Appoints Presidents to Its Mountain Hardware and Prana Imprints

Columbia Sportswear Co. has appointed presidents to a pair of its banners.

Now leading its high-performance outdoor apparel and equipment brand Mountain Hardwear is company veteran Troy Sicotte. Prior to Columbia naming Sicotte president of Mountain Hardwear, he served as its VP of sales for the past three years.

Columbia said Sicotte co-led the team with director of finance Mike Parker during the search for a president.

“My last three years with Mountain Hardwear have been the best ones in my career because of the hardworking and passionate people that have made this growth possible,” Sicotte said in a statement. “I’m honored to now help lead the brand’s continued global growth alongside these amazing teams in Richmond [Calif.], Portland [Ore.] and abroad. Our focus on innovative mountain sport product and thoughtful distribution will optimally serve consumers and our retail partners across the globe.”

Columbia also announced the appointment of Monica Mirro as president of its Prana yoga and travel clothing brand. Prior to joining Prana, Mirro has held leadership roles at major brands including Under Armour and Spanx.

According to Columbia, Mirro’s go-to-market strategy, distribution channel diversification and consumer brand loyalty experience will be critical to the growth of Prana.

“Prana is a brand that blends innovation and creativity with its innate integrity. I’m looking forward to leading the Prana team on a journey to allow more consumers to discover and experience the power of Prana,” Mirro said in a statement.