Asics Promotes Richard Sullivan to CEO of Its North American Business

Richard Sullivan has a new, elevated role at Asics.

The athletic company announced today that Sullivan, who is the current president and COO of Asics North America, has been named president and CEO of Asics North America. He has also been named an executive officer of Asics Corp.

The changes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Asics said via statement that Sullivan will continue to lead the North American region, overseeing Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“Richard has shown great leadership for our North American region, especially during an incredibly complicated and challenging time,” Asics managing executive officer Koichiro Kodama said in a statement. “He has been instrumental in navigating the business forward and we are so pleased to see such positive momentum and strong results for the brand across the region under his leadership.”

Sullivan, who has more than 25 years of footwear industry experience, joined Asics in 2016 as the company’s president of Asics Canada. From there, he served as the EVP of Asics North America from 2019 to 2020, and then was named president and COO of Asics North America in October 2020.

“The progress our business has made in the last year is a true testament to the team here in Asics North America, our global colleagues and the partnerships with our North American customers,” Sullivan said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing this momentum as we strive to deliver innovative product offerings to our consumers, while staying true to the mission that our brand was founded on ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body.'”