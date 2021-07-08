What Does Wellness Mean Now? FN + Beauty Inc Forum To Address Post-Pandemic View of the Industry

In a post-pandemic world, what does wellness mean now? That is the central question of the upcoming Beauty Inc. + FN Wellness Forum on July 28.

Mental health initiatives in sports and fitness will be top of mind, as the intense pressure of athletes has come to light amid tennis player Naomi Osaka’s decision to bow out of the French Open and Wimbledon to focus on her wellbeing. Psychotherapist and MENTL SESH founder Liz Beecroft will join Asics head of global marketing Fiona Berwick on a panel to discuss how athletic brands are tapping into wellness and mental health.

Recovery footwear is a growing category in the industry, as orthopedic surgeons and other healthcare professionals look to ways to not only aid rehabilitation but also prevent injury. Oofos president Steve Gallo, podiatrist and adviser to Kane footwear Dr. Dan Geller and Hoka One One global vice president of product Gretchen Weimer will join Dr. A. Holly Johnson from the Hospital for Special Surgery to discuss how footwear innovations are aiding recovery and prevention.

WW International president and CEO Mindy Grossman — formerly a top exec at Nike and HSN — will join FN Editorial Director and Fairchild Media Group chief brand officer Michael Atmore and The Vitamin Shoppe CEO Sharon Leite for a big-picture discussion about the market today and the road ahead.

Walmart’s merchandising VP of wellness Creighton T. Kiper will also appear at the summit to discuss ideas of scaling up in the wellness industry and how the retailer is thinking big when it comes to wellbeing. Other key participants include celebrity trainer and choreographer Isaac Boots and Barbara De Laere, global brand president of Aveda.

Participants can register here for the July 28 virtual event. Event sponsors are Ryka and Zappos.com.