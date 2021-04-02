Two Ten’s WIFI Group Is Back With ‘Staying Connected’ Virtual Panel

Tacey Powers of Nordstrom is one of the speakers at the event.

Two Ten’s Women in the Footwear Industry group is bringing together industry power players for a special virtual conversation.

The “Staying Connected” event, slated for April 15 from 2 to 3 p.m., will explore topics that include keeping teams engaged and motivated during uncertain times, making meaningful connections and fostering relationships in a virtual world. The group will also offer tips for navigating your career post-quarantine.

The panelists include: Sandra Colon, VP of sales, Birkenstock USA; Carrie Guffey, SVP of softlines, Dick’s Sporting Goods; Michelle Poole, brand president, Crocs; and Tacey Powers, EVP and GMM of footwear, Nordstrom. The conversation will be moderated by Sandi Mines, VP and publisher of Footwear News.

“I hope attendees gain great insight from a panel of experienced women that work for companies and brands that have thrived during the pandemic,” said Stephanie Militello, director, strategic account sales at Birkenstock, an event co-organizer. “I also hope they take away a sense of positive energy.”

Crocs president Michelle Poole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Kathy Forstadt, director of casual women’s footwear at Zappos, said about 300 people have registered for the event so far.

“Attendees will learn new ways to stay engaged and motivated during these uncertain times, and gain new perspectives on how to navigate the present landscape,” said Forstadt, who added that the organizers are working on a networking portion of the program after the panel concludes.

The event is Two Ten’s first since the coronavirus took hold, and impacted many shoe employees who were laid off or furloughed as businesses shut down and cut back. The philanthropic organization has been intensely focused on giving out aid during this critical time.

Sandra Colon

“We are so grateful to have Kathy and Stephanie organize the first Two Ten WIFI virtual event since before the pandemic hit, backed by support from their companies — Zappos and Birkenstock,” said Terri Rawson, chief marketing and development officer for Two Ten. “The industry is ready and anxious to come back together, and we know this event will provide an exciting forum for reengaging and reconnecting.”

The panel is open to everyone in the industry, and attendees are asked to give a $10 minimum donation. Register here.