Everything We Know About New York Fashion Week So Far

New York Fashion Week is making its comeback.

With a year of no in-person gatherings behind us, NYFW’s spring ’22 presentations will welcome a significant return to live fashion shows, according to Council of Fashion Designers chairman Tom Ford.

The designer penned a letter on Monday, announcing that New York Fashion Week will officially take place from Wednesday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 12.

“This season’s shows are an opportunity to reaffirm the resilience and independence of American fashion and New York City as a global fashion force,” Ford said in his letter, noting that many designers who have not shown in New York in recent years — himself included — will make their way back. (Ford previously held his presentations in Los Angeles on the eve of the 2020 Oscars and virtually in February.)

Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond, for instance, will be presenting his spring ’22 collection after a two-year haitus. Other designers said they would also schedule a live NYFW show in September, such as Gabriela Hearst, Markarian and Jonathan Simkhai.

And on Sept. 13, the rescheduled Met Gala will close out the week with a celebratory bang for the Costume Institute’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition. It was in May last year when the Met Gala was officially canceled. This year, singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka will serve as co-chairs for the September gala. Honorary chairs for the evening include Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour.

Ford said in a statement: “I started my career on Seventh Avenue and while I spent most of my working life in Europe, I am incredibly proud to be an American designer and a part of our community and New York Fashion Week.”

Last season, New York’s marquee names, such as Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Coach and The Row showed outside of the immediate calendar. Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff were the only brands showing with partial physical attendance.

